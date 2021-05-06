FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- The Spero Clinic is proud to announce a new onboarding session for patients interested in exploring their options for resolving their chronic pain. The Introductory Patient Program will guide patients on the start of their healing journey towards uncovering and addressing health concerns that might be holding them back.
Taking place from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., the intro program consists of comprehensive blood work, IgG food sensitivity testing, consultations with Dr. Katinka and Dr. Hannelie van der Merwe, and an opportunity to tour the clinic and observe the therapies taking place there. The Spero Clinic's ambassador and staff will guide participants throughout the day, breaking for lunch about halfway through.
The comprehensive blood analysis and food sensitivity testing are both designed to search for underlying health concerns that could prove barriers to healing. By testing patients' blood, the medical staff at The Spero Clinic are able to check for issues like inflammation, bacterial infections, poor thyroid function, kidney disease, and more.
The IgG food sensitivity testing reveals whether participants have sensitivities mediated by IgG immunoglobulins, allowing The Spero Clinic's doctors to identify foods that may help them heal. Both blood analysis and food sensitivity testing can be done during the introductory program or prior to attending. If done during the program, results can take up to three weeks.
During the program's consultations with Dr. Katinka and Dr. Hannelie, patients will review their medical history and the symptoms that have brought them to The Spero Clinic. The doctors will answer any questions or concerns they have. They will also provide a recommended treatment plan via email once blood work and food sensitivity test results are returned. This plan could include things like dietary changes and recommendations for supplementation.
The tour portion of the program enables participants to see how The Spero Clinic treats patients up close. During this portion of the program, participants can have candid conversations with other individuals who have undergone treatment at the clinic. They can also get a feel for Northwest Arkansas and search for temporary lodging should they pursue the 12-week program afterward. However, even those who are not able to attend the longer program can still reap the benefits of what the introductory one has to offer.
The introduction is available each Tuesday and requires a $500 deposit in order to book. To reserve a spot, patients can visit https://www.thesperoclinic.com/services/introductory-patient-program/.
More About The Spero Clinic & Dr. Katinka van der Merwe
At The Spero Clinic, Dr. Katinka van der Merwe and her team have garnered a stellar reputation for helping chronic pain victims who have been deemed "helpless" around the world, using a 12-Week Neurologic Rehabilitation Program.
The Spero Clinic team in Fayetteville, AR aims to restore balance to the Central Nervous System, which assists the body in healing from within. Patients visit the Clinic from all 50 states and around the world to experience the unique approach taken to aid the body in healing itself.
For more information about, please visit https://thesperoclinic.com or call now at (479)-304-8202.
Media Contact
George Eisner, The Spero Clinic, 479-304-8202, anna@thesperoclinic.com
SOURCE The Spero Clinic