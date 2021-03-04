LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS, celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, Travel and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming video, on Radio and in Podcasts, is pleased to announce that Viewers Choice is open now through March 12th for the following Awards categories:

Best Comedy or Humor

Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast

Best Home Decor and Design Program

Best Series Pilot

Best Home Chef in a Series

Best Lifestyle Podcast

Best Instructional Web Series

Best Social Media Short Video

Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film

Viewers Choice votes are placed at http://www.Tasterio.com

Says TASTE AWARDS Chair, A.K Crump, "We are very excited by all of this year's Final Nominees, especially in the Viewer's Choice categories. Even in unique times such as these, the hosts and producers of this content continue to raise the bar for quality and interest. We look forward to seeing the results once fans have voted."

The TASTE Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, APT, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. See them at http://www.TheTasteAwards.com.

Nominees in the Viewers Choice categories are:

BEST COMEDY OR HUMOR

Bad Ideas

Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen

Gayme Show

Gone Mental with Lior

Kirby Jenner

Memory Hole

Nice One!

Nikki Fre$h, with Nicole Richie

Punk'd

Somebody Feed Phil

The 3 Julias on 30A Television

The CORONA DIALOGUES

The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker

What's On the Menu with Michelle Ullmann

BEST FOOD OR DRINK RADIO BROADCAST

All in the Industry

Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio

Sips, Suds, & Smokes

Take Away Only

The Grape Nation

The Swirl Suite Podcast

Wine Road Podcast

BEST HOME DECOR AND DESIGN PROGRAM

Barkitecture

Living By Design

La recicladora de muebles

Murder House Flip

BEST SERIES PILOT

Catherine's Farmhouse Kitchen: Quarantine Edition

Cook Like a Chef

Hard Core

ILLVILLE

Living By Design

Mind Exchange Music Presents: Layne Marie Williams The Adventures of Ms Glitch Live Film Score

Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

New Day New Chef

Wolf it Down with Tyler Florence

BEST HOME CHEF IN A SERIES

Cooks Thyme with Chef Tobias Cooks

Living By Design

Selena + Chef with Selena Gomez

Tastes Like Home – Bringing a recipe from Lusk in Ireland to Sydney Audtralia

The 3 Julias on 30A Television

The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker

Valcooks Kitchen

BEST LIFESTYLE PODCAST

S.A.L.T. Lab Radio

Sips, Suds, & Smokes

The Swirl Suite Podcast

Wine Road Podcast

BEST INSTRUCTIONAL WEB SERIES

America's Test Kitchen — "Cooking For One" Series

America's Test Kitchen: Boot Camp

Chef Schulz's "How To"

Cooking Issues

Fresh Up Your Life

The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker

BEST SOCIAL MEDIA SHORT VIDEO

America's Test Kitchen — "Cooking For One" Series

Eat Travel Rock Productions Reel Featuring Beatnik Chicago

Fresh Up Your Life

Koo 80th Birthday Video Campaign

The Food Nanny

Valcooks Kitchen

BEST FILMED AT HOME EPISODES OR FILM

America's Test Kitchen: Boot Camp

Catherine's Farmhouse Kitchen: Quarantine Edition

Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding

Eat Travel Rock TV

Family Style, Season 2

Italy In Bocca

Meat and Three

Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini

New Day New Chef : Support and Feed Edition

Opening Soon

Selena + Chef with Selena Gomez

The Speakeasy

The viewer appetite and response to food and style programs has surged over the last decade, making them some of the highest watched and sponsored broadcast and broadband content. The TASTE AWARDS spotlight the year's best achievements in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, in film, online, in podcasts and on radio.

As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE Awards have launched scores of notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors.

Along with the Viewers Choice announcement, several association partnerships and sponsorships for the upcoming TASTE Awards include TasteTV, Intermezzo Magazine, SIP For the Love of Drink Magazine, Schiltz Farm's Roast Goose, PRWeb, SIXTY Beverly Hills, Clubcard Printing, BridalChocolate.com, KRCB, and FilmFreeway. Selections for the Celebrity and VIP Gift Boxes will include artisan items such as CocoTutti Chocolates, DGZ Chocolates' Toffarazzi, Toni's Toffee, Mels Toffee, Luxx Chocolat, and Hazelnut Hill. In honor of this year's TASTE AWARDS, a collab with R&B Cellars has also released an ultra-limited edition fine wine of only 100 bottles called "Domaine de Taste: The Gift".

