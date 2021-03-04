LOS ANGELES and SAN FRANCISCO, Mar. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The TASTE AWARDS, celebrating the year's best in Food, Fashion, Travel and Lifestyle programming on Television, in Film, Online and Streaming video, on Radio and in Podcasts, is pleased to announce that Viewers Choice is open now through March 12th for the following Awards categories:
Best Comedy or Humor
Best Food or Drink Radio Broadcast
Best Home Decor and Design Program
Best Series Pilot
Best Home Chef in a Series
Best Lifestyle Podcast
Best Instructional Web Series
Best Social Media Short Video
Best Filmed at Home Episodes or Film
Viewers Choice votes are placed at http://www.Tasterio.com
Says TASTE AWARDS Chair, A.K Crump, "We are very excited by all of this year's Final Nominees, especially in the Viewer's Choice categories. Even in unique times such as these, the hosts and producers of this content continue to raise the bar for quality and interest. We look forward to seeing the results once fans have voted."
The TASTE Awards have included appearances by stars, celebrities, producers and executives from networks and platforms such as the Food Network, the Style Network, Bravo, the Cooking Channel, TLC, Discovery, Lifetime, E! Entertainment Television, PBS, Create TV, APT, NBC, ABC, the CW, HGTV, the Travel Channel, HD Net, Hulu, YouTube, Dreamworks, Esquire Network, FYI Network, The History Channel, Bio, iHeart Radio, Sony Pictures, APT, Myx TV, Netflix, Amazon Prime, and more. See them at http://www.TheTasteAwards.com.
Nominees in the Viewers Choice categories are:
BEST COMEDY OR HUMOR
Bad Ideas
Chrissy's Court with Chrissy Teigen
Gayme Show
Gone Mental with Lior
Kirby Jenner
Memory Hole
Nice One!
Nikki Fre$h, with Nicole Richie
Punk'd
Somebody Feed Phil
The 3 Julias on 30A Television
The CORONA DIALOGUES
The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
What's On the Menu with Michelle Ullmann
BEST FOOD OR DRINK RADIO BROADCAST
All in the Industry
Christopher Kimball's Milk Street Radio
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
Take Away Only
The Grape Nation
The Swirl Suite Podcast
Wine Road Podcast
BEST HOME DECOR AND DESIGN PROGRAM
Barkitecture
Living By Design
La recicladora de muebles
Murder House Flip
BEST SERIES PILOT
Catherine's Farmhouse Kitchen: Quarantine Edition
Cook Like a Chef
Hard Core
ILLVILLE
Living By Design
Mind Exchange Music Presents: Layne Marie Williams The Adventures of Ms Glitch Live Film Score
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
New Day New Chef
Wolf it Down with Tyler Florence
BEST HOME CHEF IN A SERIES
Cooks Thyme with Chef Tobias Cooks
Living By Design
Selena + Chef with Selena Gomez
Tastes Like Home – Bringing a recipe from Lusk in Ireland to Sydney Audtralia
The 3 Julias on 30A Television
The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
Valcooks Kitchen
BEST LIFESTYLE PODCAST
S.A.L.T. Lab Radio
Sips, Suds, & Smokes
The Swirl Suite Podcast
Wine Road Podcast
BEST INSTRUCTIONAL WEB SERIES
America's Test Kitchen — "Cooking For One" Series
America's Test Kitchen: Boot Camp
Chef Schulz's "How To"
Cooking Issues
Fresh Up Your Life
The Trailer Park Cooking Show With Jolene Sugarbaker
BEST SOCIAL MEDIA SHORT VIDEO
America's Test Kitchen — "Cooking For One" Series
Eat Travel Rock Productions Reel Featuring Beatnik Chicago
Fresh Up Your Life
Koo 80th Birthday Video Campaign
The Food Nanny
Valcooks Kitchen
BEST FILMED AT HOME EPISODES OR FILM
America's Test Kitchen: Boot Camp
Catherine's Farmhouse Kitchen: Quarantine Edition
Crikey! It's the Irwins: Bindi's Wedding
Eat Travel Rock TV
Family Style, Season 2
Italy In Bocca
Meat and Three
Modern Pioneering with Georgia Pellegrini
New Day New Chef : Support and Feed Edition
Opening Soon
Selena + Chef with Selena Gomez
The Speakeasy
Voting closes March 12th at http://www.Tasterio.com
The viewer appetite and response to food and style programs has surged over the last decade, making them some of the highest watched and sponsored broadcast and broadband content. The TASTE AWARDS spotlight the year's best achievements in food, fashion, and lifestyle programs on television, in film, online, in podcasts and on radio.
As an awards show and as an industry networking and validation event, the TASTE Awards have launched scores of notable business partnerships and projects for nominees, winners, presenters, and sponsors.
Along with the Viewers Choice announcement, several association partnerships and sponsorships for the upcoming TASTE Awards include TasteTV, Intermezzo Magazine, SIP For the Love of Drink Magazine, Schiltz Farm's Roast Goose, PRWeb, SIXTY Beverly Hills, Clubcard Printing, BridalChocolate.com, KRCB, and FilmFreeway. Selections for the Celebrity and VIP Gift Boxes will include artisan items such as CocoTutti Chocolates, DGZ Chocolates' Toffarazzi, Toni's Toffee, Mels Toffee, Luxx Chocolat, and Hazelnut Hill. In honor of this year's TASTE AWARDS, a collab with R&B Cellars has also released an ultra-limited edition fine wine of only 100 bottles called "Domaine de Taste: The Gift".
