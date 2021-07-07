FREDERICK, Md., July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- After more than a year of no in-person fundraising events, the members of the United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 are back at it in style with the return of their annual crab feast.
When a global pandemic left the world in an uncertain state, it rendered face-to-face fundraising efforts impossible to carry out. Relying on community support for many of their operating costs and equipment, most volunteer fire companies were left without this significant portion of their annual income.
Historically, United has held live fundraisers with great success. "Our members and community look forward to events like the Crab Feast every year," says Assistant Chief Rob Lamoureux, the fundraising committee chair. "We have it all, all-you-can-eat crabs, alcohol, raffles, a silent auction, there is truly something for everyone."
With over 13,000 calls last year, the units from Companies 3, 31, and 33 are some of the busiest in the county. The 24/7/365 career and 100+ volunteer staff at United are familiar faces and proud members of the communities they serve.
"We are looking to purchase a new rescue squad that costs about $1 million to help serve the downtown Frederick and surrounding area better" says Chief Marc McNeal. "Our emergency equipment costs several hundreds of thousands of dollars, so we need all the support we can get. We're eager to finally be able to see the members of our community in person and get back to trying to support the many financial needs of the department."
"Covid was tough on everyone, everywhere. The fundraising committee is really excited to be back into full swing," says Lamoureux. "We have some thrilling things in the works right now, and some unique ways for folks to support the fire department and have some fun."
The Crab Feast will be held on July 10, 2021 at the Middletown Volunteer Fire Company from 3pm to 8pm. Tickets are $50 for adults and children (12 years and younger) are $15, and expected to sell out, so secure a spot quickly! They are available for purchase July 3, from 4p-7p at Station 3, 79 South Market St, during July's First Saturday event, and online at http://crabfeast.usfe3.com/
Those unable to attend but wishing to support the department can so directly at https://usfe3.com/product/donate-to-united-fire-company/ or by adding "United Steam Fire Engine CO-3" on your Amazon Smile account.
About United Fire Company
United Steam Fire Engine Company #3 was established November 1845 and has maintained its proud tradition of answering the call for help ever since. Currently operating with over 150 volunteers and three (24/7) career shifts, we stand ever ready to respond to "all-hazards' ' including fires, medical emergencies, car accidents, airplane crashes, hazardous materials releases and rescues.
The United Fire Company of today is a proud organization that sits atop a solid foundation of history and tradition. Combined with its ability to adapt and change to meet today's dynamic world of fire & rescue services United Fire Company volunteers stand ready to meet the needs of our community day or night.
