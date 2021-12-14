DALLAS, Dec. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- There is certainly a buzz around Hemp and CBD in Texas. With the possibility of products like Delta 8 being banned, many are wondering what's all the hype about? The Weed Spot is hoping to answer that question, providing a one-stop shop for those curious about cannabis.
With the second location opening this summer in Deep Ellum, The Weed Spot is hoping to create a space in the community where people can not only shop but connect. The new storefront will offer many of the same great products found at the original location in Bishop Arts.
CEO and Founder April Watson takes pride in The Weed Spot's ability to be a fun, lively space dedicated to some of the best products that can be sourced. "Coffee and tea are our biggest attraction. In addition, we have a hemp flower bar, which includes a minimum of 75 strains of hemp flower," Watson shared. In addition, this new space will have an adjoined store called The Smoke Spot.
The Smoke Spot will offer "healthier and cleaner" alternatives to traditional cigar products. " Our goal is to source and provide clean, organic products for those who do use tobacco," she said.
The Weed Spot opened their first location in December of 2019. On top of freshly designed apparel, they carry bath, beauty, and massage products along with premium CBD edibles, CBD-infused oils, and CBD tinctures. In addition, they offer a wide range of events from guest lectures and seminars to game nights and podcast recordings. Saturdays are a perfect time to sip CBD coffee, relax and enjoy music from their House DJs. There is always something exciting happening at The Weed Spot.
The Weed Spot plans on continuing to grow their partnership with the best network national growers of Hemp, CBD products and related goods as the industry expands. Plans are also in place for a Houston opening location in the Spring of 2022.
So come be the first to see our newest location. The soft opening is December 27th at 7pm; come say hello, try some new products and get a chance to win some of fantastic prizes. The Grand Opening is scheduled for January 15th 3pm to 5pm. If you're interested in attending, please RSVP to info@wedspot.us.
To learn more about The Weed spot or for more information on attending the launch of the new store, please contact us or visit https://weedspot.us/. Our Deep Ellum storefront officially opens January 2022.
Deep Ellum Storefront address: 2819 Commerce St. Suite 100, Dallas TX 75226
About The Weed Spot:
At The Weed Spot, our goal is simple — to provide our customers with the best possible organic hemp products and shopping experience. Our objective is to become the best place in the U.S. to buy CBD items and to provide an unparalleled level of customer service. To that end, we source our inventory from the most trusted brands produced and packaged in the U.S. and educate our staff in the safe, effective use of every item that we carry. Our products are all thoroughly lab tested for optimal effectiveness and most importantly, safety. Learn more here: https://weedspot.us/ or https://smokespot.us
