PORTLAND, Ore., Dec. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Whiskey Wash, the leading online whiskey publication, announced today the launch of its website rebrand and new sponsorship programming, in response to accelerated growth and a renewal to its strategic vision.
Founded in 2014, The Whiskey Wash has evolved from a hobby blog to a leading source for whiskey news across the U.S. and key international markets. Fueled by in-depth category content penned by the site's global network of top industry writers, The Whiskey Wash's readership yields significant growth year-over-year. Today, the publication's readership consists of hundreds of thousands monthly users that continue to diversify across all age, gender, location and income segments.
"I am proud of the evolution of The Whiskey Wash and how it has become one of the most respected resources of whiskey information online," stated Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, Founder and Editor-in-Chief of The Whiskey Wash. "Much like our niche site, our approach is unique within this industry. We speak to our audience informatively and informally, realizing not all are masters of this subject, but still all want to learn."
With the global whiskey market expected to grow annually by 8.17% from 2021 - 2025, according to Stastica, the consumer demand for consuming whiskey and content around the spirit is strong. Leading publications, like The Whiskey Wash, will remain central to connecting consumers with whiskey brands, news and lifestyle as enthusiasts and curious audiences alike are eager to learn more about the category.
"We view The Whiskey Wash as the master distiller of information - processing and transforming ingredients from brands to flavorful and rich content to consumers," continued Kilgore-Marchetti. "We are looking forward to engaging with brands in a more expansive way to provide our readers with 'into the rack house' access to each dram."
"The Whiskey Wash is now one of the true authorities in the whisk(e)y world. Nino and his team have put together a resource for all things whisk(e)y globally. From approachable and relatable reviews to coverage of whisk(e)y events and news, the site is engaging, educational and informative," said Josh Hafer, Director of Corporate Communications, Heaven Hill.
As part of its rebrand and enhanced user experience, The Whiskey Wash has launched a more robust partnership and sponsorship program for upcoming and leading whiskey brands. In conjunction with Evolve Media and Martini Media, The Whiskey Wash is now offering brands of all sizes the opportunity to tell their stories to the outlet's highly engaged readers in an ultra customized and carefully curated way.
In addition to site advertisements, brands can now partner with The Whiskey Wash to sponsor content, newsletters and social media campaigns.
"Martini Media is thrilled for the relaunch of one of our exclusive passion-based publishers," stated Vincent Krsulich, President of Martini Media. "For more than seven years, The Whiskey Wash has been the premier destination dedicated to the art and love of whiskey. Our advertising team is very much looking forward to the new brand opportunities that come with the enhanced site design."
About The Whiskey Wash
The Whiskey Wash is a leading online publication dedicated to the art and love of whiskey. Founded in 2014 by Nino Kilgore-Marchetti, The Whiskey Wash has evolved to the go-to-resource of all whiskey news, educating and informing consumers on the latest products, reviews, trends and updates within the category. The publication is composed of top writers from around the globe and works with new, emerging and established brands to tell the stories of whiskey.
