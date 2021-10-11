VERONA, Italy, Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The wine2wine Business Forum is an international industry event held annually in Verona for wine producers and industry professionals, and provides a unique opportunity to network, reflect, discuss and share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving international wine industry. The eighth edition will take place on October 18-19, 2021 in both onsite and online format.
Clubhouse was launched in April 2020 and gained popularity as the latest social media app. Originally working on an invite-only basis, Clubhouse now provides an open platform that combines the feel of a podcast with live audience participation. In the swiftly evolving world of social media, Clubhouse opens doors for wine professionals and enthusiasts. Professionals can harness the potential the app provides to reach more customers in a new format, network across the world, develop their online potential, and create virtual experiences, while wine enthusiasts benefit from its informative content, inclusivity, and the opportunity to interact directly with key players in the wine industry.
The wine2wine Business Forum will host the first-ever Clubhouse wine marathon, taking place live and remotely on October 18, starting at 12 PM CET. Moderated by four renowned industry professionals in discussion with a range of guests and participants, the marathon will tackle all the emerging issues from the two-day program and beyond. The moderators are Marc Millon IWA, Steve Raye, Christ Scott, and Lawrence Francis.
In addition to the marathon Clubhouse event, Renée Sferrazza, Master Sommelier and leading wine-communicator, will join Dr. Matthew Horkey, author of "Travel Learn Earn", "Uncorking The Caucasus", "Sipping Santa Barbara", and "Cracking Croatian Wine", to explore how wine professionals can make the most of wine clubs on Clubhouse to expand their network and reach new audiences. The session takes place on 18 October 2021 at 17.00 CET.
Tickets for the wine2wine Business Forum are available now on the wine2wine website (https://wine2wine.net/registrazione/). Special discounts are also available for Vinitaly exhibitors, producers, and partners of OperaWine and 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, as well as students. For more information, please contact wine2wine@justdothework.it.
About: About: wine2wine Business Forum is a dynamic international wine industry forum organized by Veronafiere and held annually in Verona, Italy, since 2014. wine2wine Business Forum 2021 will take place on October 18th and 19th with a hybrid format, allowing guests to attend the conference both online and in-person. The event is a key reference point for wine producers and wine professionals eager to develop and grow their wine business worldwide. wine2wine Business Forum provides unique opportunities to share ideas on the most important issues facing the rapidly evolving wine industry and to connect with wine professionals and experts. The forum takes place over two days and features keynote sessions, seminars, and interactive workshops which aim to equip participants with practical tools to improve their business. Speakers are renowned experts in their field and among the brightest minds in the wine world from Italy and abroad. Additional information is available at http://www.wine2wine.net or by emailing wine2wine@justdothework.it.
