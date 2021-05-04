DUBLIN, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Baking Ingredients Market by Type (Emulsifiers, Leavening Agents, Enzymes, Baking Powders & Mixes, Oil, Fats & Shortenings, Starch, Colors & Flavors, Preservatives, Fibers), Application (Bread and Sweet Bakery), and Region - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global baking ingredients market is estimated to be USD 16.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 22.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2021 to 2026.
Factors such as the rising demand for functional baked products, such as gluten-free, low-sugar, and low-fat baked foods in developed countries such as the US, Germany, the UK, and France, along with the rising disposable income and per capita expenditure on processed foods, such as baked and ready-to-eat foods in emerging economies, such as India, China, and Brazil have fueled market growth in the region. This has increased the presence of local bakeries, supermarket & hypermarket bakeries, in-store bakeries, franchise bakeries, and convenience stores in both developed and developing countries.
The market for baking powder and mixes is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
The fiber segment among various baking ingredients is expected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period. The increased consumer health awareness has triggered the interest in adding functional ingredients, such as dietary fiber, in popular foods, including bread. The dietary fiber usage in bread production causes changes in the physical parameters of bread, shelf-life, and sensory characteristics of bread.
The bread segment of baking ingredients type is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
The market for sweet bakery is expected to grow faster than the bread segment. Increasing consumption of ready-to-eat food, owing to the growing demand for convenience, changing preferences for flavored food products, is pushing the revenue generation in the cakes, pastries, and other sweet bakery segments of the market. The introduction of bakery products, including cakes, pastries, and sweet pies, with health claims, such as those with lower high-fructose corn syrup and sodium and with higher amounts of fiber, is expected to attract consumers, which will help the overall market to grow. New healthier varieties with less fat are now being introduced by vendors to attract the health-conscious population across the globe. Owing to the growing customer base, the impact of the demographic changes and changing attitudes are all expected to drive growth in this segment.
Cakes segment in the sweet bakery application is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2021 and 2026.
The rising consumption, shifting preferences, and the emergence of small producers are among the changes transforming the organized cake industry across the world. A wide range of cakes has emerged, such as artesian cakes, dessert cakes, and sponge cakes. Cupcakes and other types of high-shelf life dry cakes are widely available in the largest chain of supermarkets, such as Walmart, Sainsbury's, Tesco, 7Eleven, Apar, and Aldi. Online sales of cakes are significantly increasing in several parts of the world as it is very easy and convenient for customers to place an order for the desired cakes. Almost all retail companies are entering the industry through e-Commerce portals due to the maximum customer engagement.
Asia Pacific market for baking ingredients is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
The market for baking ingredients in Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest growth rate during the review period. This is attributed to the increasing demand for baked goods resulting from a changing consumer preference toward ready-to-eat and healthy & convenient foods. Its economic importance has increased in the last decade. With the rising population and improving the purchasing power of consumers in developing countries such as China and India, the market in this region is expected to witness high growth in the future.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Opportunities in the Baking Ingredients Market
4.2 Baking Ingredients Market: Key Country
4.3 Baking Ingredients Market, by Application & Region
4.4 Baking Ingredients Market, by Form
4.5 Europe: Baking Ingredients Market, by Application & Country, 2017
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Global Rise in the Consumption of Bakery Products and Confectionery
5.2.1.2 Fast-Paced Lifestyles of Consumers and Changing Consumption Patterns
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Stringent Regulations and International Quality Standards
5.2.2.2 Health Issues Due to Excess Consumption of Trans-Fatty Acids
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Growing Trend of Veganism and Vegetarianism Among Consumers
5.2.3.2 Emerging Functions of Baking Ingredients
5.2.3.3 Growth of the Frozen Bakery Products Market
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Increase in Awareness About Health & Wellness Impacting the Consumption of Bakery Products
5.2.4.2 Intense Competition and Product Rivalry Due to Similar Products
5.3 Value Chain Analysis
5.4 Technology Analysis
5.4.1 Transcendental Emulsification
5.4.2 Detecting Bread Quality with 3D X-Ray
5.4.3 Sodium Reduction Technology
5.4.4 Recombinant DNA Technology and Protein Engineering Involved in the Production of Enzyme
5.5 Patent Analysis
5.6 Ecosystem & Market Map
5.6.1 Upstream
5.6.2 Downstream
5.6.2.1 Regulatory Bodies
5.6.2.2 Ingredient and Raw Material Providers
5.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.7.1 Threat of New Entrants
5.7.2 Threat of Substitutes
5.7.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.7.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.7.5 Degree of Competition
5.8 Yc-Ycc Shift
5.9 Case Studies
5.9.1 Production of Fiber-Rich Brownies for the UK Market
5.9.2 Adding Probiotics and Novel Flavor to a New, Healthier Bakery Concept with Insights from Kerry Trendspotter
5.10 Trade Analysis
5.11 Impact of COVID-19 on Market Dynamics
5.12 Regulatory Framework
6 Baking Ingredients Market, by Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients by Type (2018-2021)
6.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
6.2.2 Realistic Scenario
6.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
6.3 Emulsifiers
6.3.1 Emulsifiers Are Used in Baked Goods to Improve Interaction Between Immiscible Elements
6.4 Leavening Agents
6.4.1 Yeast - The Most Popular Leavening Agent - Not Only Rises the Dough or Batter But Also Imparts Flavor to the Product
6.5 Enzymes
6.5.1 Serving as a Clean-Label Catalyst for Several Reactions in Bakery Formulations Led to the Rising Demand for Enzymes
6.6 Baking Powder & Mixes
6.6.1 Growing Preference for Organic and Clean-Label Baked Products to Create Lucrative Growth Opportunities for Baking Mix Manufacturers
6.7 Oils, Fats, and Shortenings
6.7.1 Fat is a Powerful Tenderizer in Baking and Plays An Important Role in the Leavening of Baked Goods
6.8 Colors & Flavors
6.8.1 Colors & Flavors Added to Baked Goods Affect Consumers' Choice to Purchase An Item
6.9 Starch
6.9.1 Starch Assists with Texture, Viscosity, Gel Formation, Adhesion, Binding, Moisture Retention, and Used as a Fat Substitute
6.10 Fiber
6.10.1 Fiber Ingredients Can be Added to Baked Goods to Improve Volume while Reducing a Product's Calorie Count
6.11 Preservative
6.11.1 Demand for Baking Preservatives to Increase with the Increase in Purchase of Retail Bakery Products Globally
6.12 Other Types
7 Baking Ingredients Market, by Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients by Application (2018-2021)
7.2.1 Optimistic Scenario
7.2.2 Realistic Scenario
7.2.3 Pessimistic Scenario
7.3 Bread
7.3.1 Bread Varieties Play a Crucial Role in Improving Nutrition and Obtaining Food Security
7.4 Sweet Bakery
7.4.1 Cakes
7.4.1.1 Competition Among Brands, Convenience, and Health Attributes Have Significantly Impacted the Consumption of Cakes
7.4.2 Pastries
7.4.2.1 the Increasing Demand for Pastries is Due to the Use of Convenience Foods with High Indulgence
7.4.3 Donut
7.4.3.1 the Increasing Snacking and Indulgence Consumption is Driving Donut Sales Globally
7.5 Other Applications
8 Baking Ingredients Market, by Form
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dry
8.2.1 Appropriate Amount of Dry Ingredients - a Need for Perfect Baking
8.3 Liquid
8.3.1 Liquid Ingredients Are Used as Binder for Dry Ingredients to Prepare a Dough
9 Baking Ingredients in Market, by Region
9.1 Introduction
9.2 COVID-19 Impact on Baking Ingredients Market, by Region (2018-2021)
9.3 North America
9.4 Europe
9.5 Asia-Pacific
9.6 Rest of the World
10 Competitive Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Revenue Analysis of Business Segments, 2019
10.3 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definition & Methodology
10.3.1 Stars
10.3.2 Emerging Leaders
10.3.3 Pervasive Players
10.3.4 Participants
10.4 Product Footprint
10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix: Definition & Methodology (For Start-Ups/Sme's)
10.5.1 Progressive Companies
10.5.2 Starting Blocks
10.5.3 Responsive Companies
10.5.4 Dynamic Companies
10.6 Key Player Strategies
11 Competitive Scenario
11.1 New Product Launches
11.2 Deals
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Key Players
12.1.1 Associated British Foods plc
12.1.2 Koninklijke Dsm N.V.
12.1.3 Lallemand Inc.
12.1.4 Kerry Group plc
12.1.5 Lesaffre
12.1.6 Tate & Lyle
12.1.7 Cargill
12.1.8 Aak Ab
12.1.9 Dupont
12.1.10 British Bakels
12.1.11 Archer Daniels Midland Company
12.1.12 Corbion
12.1.13 Dawn Foods Products, Inc.
12.1.14 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.
12.1.15 Iffco
12.2 Other Players
12.2.1 Millbaker Sas.
12.2.2 Carif
12.2.3 Puratos
12.2.4 Rich Product Corporation
12.2.5 Ireks Gmbh
12.2.6 Ingredion
12.2.7 Swiss Bake Ingredients Pvt. Ltd
12.2.8 Oyc Americas
12.2.9 Tastetech
12.2.10 Sensient Technologies Corporation
13 Adjacent & Related Markets
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Limitations
13.3 Food Additives Market
13.3.1 Market Definition
13.3.2 Market Overview
13.3.3 Food Additives Market, by Application
13.3.4 Bakery & Confectionery
13.3.5 Beverages
13.3.6 Convenience Food
13.3.7 Dairy & Frozen Desserts
13.3.8 Sauces, Dressings, Spices & Condiments
13.3.9 Other Applications
13.3.10 Food Additives Market, by Region
13.4 Bakery Premixes Market
13.4.1 Market Definition
13.4.2 Market Overview
13.4.3 Bakery Premixes Market, by Application
13.5 Bread Products
13.5.1 High Consumption of Bread and Increasing Demand for Specialized Bread Products Are the Major Factors That Are Projected to Drive the Bread Premixes Market
13.6 Bakery Products
13.6.1 Cakes
13.6.1.1 Rise in Demand for Flavored Cake is Projected to Drive the Demand for Cake Premixes
13.6.2 Pastries
13.6.2.1 Growth in the Consumption of Pastries in Various Countries Projected to Drive the Demand for Pastry Premixes
13.6.3 Muffins
13.6.3.1 Higher Demand for a Variety of Muffins is Projected to Drive the Demand for Muffin Mixes
13.6.4 Donuts
13.6.4.1 the Growth in the Trend of Snacking is Projected to Drive Demand for Donuts Mix
13.6.5 Pancakes
13.6.5.1 Greater Preference for Ready-To-Eat Food Products is Projected to Drive the Market Growth of Pancake Mixes
13.6.6 Others
13.6.6.1 Increase in Preference for Convenience Products is Projected to Drive the Demand for Bakery Premixes
13.6.7 Bakery Premixes Market, by Region
14 Appendix
14.1 Discussion Guide
14.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal
14.3 Available Customizations
14.4 Related Reports
14.5 Author Details
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmb8fs
