DUBLIN, April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Dog Food Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global dog food market reached a value of US$ 62.7 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 84 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 4.95% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Dogs currently represent one of the most preferred pets across the globe. The general diet of a dog should comprise a combination of carbohydrates, minerals, proteins, fats, vitamins and water. In the absence of proper nutrition, dogs are unable to fight off infection, perform daily activities, repair teeth and bones, and maintain their build and muscle tone. In line with this, dog food manufacturers across the globe have been introducing products suitable for every stage of a dog's life. Some of these products provide hypoallergenic nutrition, whereas other formulations are produced for controlling health conditions such as kidney and heart-related diseases. Moreover, various non-governmental organizations have started building rescue shelters where the volunteers focus on improving the health of stray dogs, which has given rise to the demand for high-quality dog food.
Global Dog Food Market Trends:
Nowadays, pet owners are becoming more aware of the dietary requirements of their dogs, owing to which the demand for better quality dog food products has escalated. In addition, numerous cases of diabetes, high blood pressure and arthritis have been reported in dogs across the globe. As a result, veterinarians have started recommending low-calorie dog food to the owners, thereby prompting manufacturers to expand their product offerings. Other than this, in developing regions like Mexico, India, Thailand and China, dog food products have witnessed a significant growth due to the availability of improved logistic facilities. Furthermore, on account of rapid urbanization and increasing disposable incomes in these regions, there has been a rise in dog ownership rates. This factor has provided an impetus to the growth of the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global dog food market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type, pricing type, ingredient type, and distribution channel.
Breakup by Product Type:
- Dry Dog Food
- Dog Treats
- Wet Dog Food
The dog food market has been segmented on the basis of the product type into dry dog food, dog treats and wet dog food. Amongst these, dry dog food is the most popular type as it is less expensive and reduces the cumulation of dental tartar.
Breakup by Pricing Type:
- Premium Products
- Mass Products
On the basis of the pricing type, the market has been segregated into premium and mass food products. At present, mass products represent the largest segment, exhibiting a clear dominance.
Breakup by Ingredient Type:
- Animal Derived
- Plant Derived
The market has been analyzed on the basis of the ingredient into animal- and plant-derived products. Currently, animal-derived products are gaining momentum as they are easily digestible, provide energy and help in maintaining the overall health of the dogs.
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
- Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
- Specialty Stores
- Online
- Others
Based on the distribution channel, the market has been divided into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online and others. Amongst these, supermarkets and hypermarkets are the most popular sales channel for various dog food brands.
Regional Insights:
- North America
- Western Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Eastern Europe
- Middle East and Africa
On a regional basis, North America represents the biggest market for dog food, holding the majority of the market share. This can be attributed to the availability of a wide range of dog food products for specific size, breed and age across the region. The other major markets include Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Eastern Europe, and the Middle East and Africa.
Competitive Landscape:
The global dog food market is highly concentrated in nature with the presence of a few players competing in terms of quality and prices.
Some of the leading players operating in the market are:
- Mars Petcare, Inc.
- Nestle Purina Pet Care
- Hill's Pet Nutrition
- Proctor & Gamble Co.
- Del Monte Foods
Key Questions Answered in this Report:
- How has the global dog food market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What are the key regional markets in the global dog food industry?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global dog food industry?
- What are the major pricing segments in the global dog food industry?
- What are the various ingredient types in the global dog food industry?
- What are the several product types in the global dog food industry?
- What are the leading distribution channels in the global dog food industry?
- What are the price trends of dog food?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the global dog food industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global dog food industry?
- What is the structure of the global dog food industry and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the global dog food industry?
- What are the profit margins in the global dog food industry?
- What are the key requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- How are dog foods manufactured?
- What are the various unit operations involved in a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What is the total size of land required for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the machinery requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the raw material requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the packaging requirements for dog food?
- What are the transportation requirements for dog food?
- What are the utility requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the manpower requirements for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the infrastructure costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the capital costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What are the operating costs for setting up a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What will be the income and expenditures for a dog food manufacturing plant?
- What is the time required to break-even?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Dog Food Industry
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Price Analysis
5.4.1 Key Price Indicators
5.4.2 Price Structure
5.5 Market Breakup by Region
5.6 Market Breakup by Product Type
5.7 Market Breakup by Pricing Type
5.8 Market Breakup by Ingredient Type
5.9 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
5.10 Market Forecast
5.11 SWOT Analysis
5.11.1 Overview
5.11.2 Strengths
5.11.3 Weaknesses
5.11.4 Opportunities
5.11.5 Threats
5.12 Value Chain Analysis
5.12.1 Raw Material Procurement
5.12.2 Manufacturing
5.12.3 Marketing
5.12.4 Distribution
5.12.5 Exports
5.12.6 End-Use
5.13 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.13.1 Overview
5.13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
5.13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
5.13.4 Degree of Competition
5.13.5 Threat of New Entrants
5.13.6 Threat of Substitutes
5.14 Key Market Drivers and Success Factors
6 Performance of Key Regions
7 Market by Product Type
7.1 Dry Dog Food
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dog Treats
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Wet Dog Food
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
8 Market by Pricing Type
8.1 Mass Products
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Premium Products
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
9 Market by Ingredient Type
9.1 Animal Derived
9.1.1 Market Trends
9.1.2 Market Forecast
9.2 Plant Derived
9.2.1 Market Trends
9.2.2 Market Forecast
10 Market by Distribution Channel
10.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
10.1.1 Market Trends
10.1.2 Market Forecast
10.2 Specialty Stores
10.2.1 Market Trends
10.2.2 Market Forecast
10.3 Online
10.3.1 Market Trends
10.3.2 Market Forecast
10.4 Others
10.4.1 Market Trends
10.4.2 Market Forecast
11 Competitive Landscape
11.1 Market Structure
11.2 Market Breakup by Key Players
12 Dog Food Manufacturing Process
12.1 Product Overview
12.2 Detailed Process Flow
12.3 Various Types of Unit Operations Involved
12.4 Mass Balance and Raw Material Requirements
13 Project Details, Requirements and Costs Involved
13.1 Land Requirements and Expenditures
13.2 Construction Requirements and Expenditures
13.3 Plant Layout
13.4 Plant Machinery
13.5 Raw Material Requirements and Expenditures
13.6 Packaging Requirements and Expenditures
13.7 Transportation Requirements and Expenditures
13.8 Utility Requirements and Expenditures
13.9 Manpower Requirements and Expenditures
13.10 Other Capital Investments
14 Loans and Financial Assistance
15 Project Economics
15.1 Capital Cost of the Project
15.2 Techno-Economic Parameters
15.3 Product Pricing and Margins Across Various Levels of the Supply Chain
15.4 Taxation and Depreciation
15.5 Income Projections
15.6 Expenditure Projections
15.7 Financial Analysis
15.8 Profit Analysis
16 Key Player Profiles
16.1 Mars Petcare Inc.
16.2 Nestle Purina Pet Care
16.3 Hill's Pet Nutrition
16.4 Proctor & Gamble Co.
16.5 Del Monte Foods
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rn77t7
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-worldwide-dog-food-industry-is-expected-to-reach-84-billion-by-2027-301517552.html
SOURCE Research and Markets