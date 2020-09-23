Thermomix® wants to get America cooking on National Cooking Day, with the release of the 1st Annual Survey on the State of Cooking

It looks like the Jetsons weren't too far off - smart gadgets do have a place in the kitchen. More than three-quarters of Americans want to have smart appliances in their kitchen by 2025. The new Thermomix survey conducted by The Harris Poll offers valuable insight into the state of American households and the future of cooking.