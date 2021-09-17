IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wienerschnitzel is making it possible for you to enjoy a tasty culinary delight from Oktoberfest without leaving the comfort of home. The world's largest hot dog chain is commemorating one of the biggest celebrations of food and drinks in the world by bringing back its delicious Bratwurst! Grilled to perfection, Wienerschnitzel's Bratwurst is nestled in a soft hot dog bun, topped with tangy mustard and your choice of grilled onions or kraut. Pair with a refreshing Root Beer for a mouthwatering flavor combination. But don't delay, Bratwurst will be here for a limited time only.
"Our Bratwurst offers guests a taste of Oktoberfest," says Doug Koegeboehn, Chief Marketing Officer for Wienerschnitzel. "But you don't need a passport to enjoy this flavor-packed adventure – just a quick trip to your local Wienerschnitzel."
To find a Wienerschnitzel near you, or to place a food order online, visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.
About Wienerschnitzel
Founded by John Galardi in 1961 with a single hot dog stand in Wilmington, Calif., Wienerschnitzel is one of the real pioneers of the quick-service food industry. The World's Largest Hot Dog Chain now serves more than 120 million hot dogs annually – and fueled by a mission of "Serving Food to Serve Others," also gives back a percentage of profits to its charitable partners. Based in Irvine, Calif., Wienerschnitzel operates or franchises 328 restaurants in 11 states. It is part of the Galardi Group, which is also the parent company of Hamburger Stand and Tastee-Freez LLC. Visit our Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or YouTube to learn more about the brand. To place a food order online, for pick up or delivery, please visit www.wienerschnitzel.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/theyre-back-wienerschnitzel-commemorates-oktoberfest-by-bringing-back-fan-favorite--bratwurst-301379123.html
SOURCE Wienerschnitzel