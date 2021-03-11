PRINCETON, N.J, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- No matter your diet, you shouldn't have to give up the joy of that perfect bite of pasta - especially when ThinSlim cracked the code on how to make it delicious while healthy! ThinSlim Foods Impastable Low Carb Pasta is a revolutionary pasta that is soy free and shirataki free, with only 8g of net carbs, 55 calories, 36g of fiber and 4g of protein. It's real, wholesome pasta you can enjoy with far less carbs.
There are an endless number of pasta look-alikes available with ingredients like mushrooms, beans, chickpeas, peas, hearts of palm, and more. Don't settle for imitation pasta. At ThinSlim, making delicious low carb, low calorie, high-fiber and keto-friendly products isn't just about adhering to trending diets, it's about inspiring a healthier feel-better lifestyle.
Suitable for all diets including Atkins, Diabetics, Dukan, Low Carb, Ketogenic, South Beach, and Weight Watchers, ThinSlim Foods Impastable Low Carb Pasta Rice (Orzo) and Shells are the versatile staples needed for every home. ThinSlim Foods Impastable Line includes low-carb and high-fiber Elbows, Fettuccine, Penne, Rotini, Rice (Orzo) and Shells.
While many diet food products either don't taste good, have false nutritional information, or have ingredients that are actually on par with regular products, ThinSlim is the real deal with a selection of breads, bagels, pizza crusts, pasta, baked sweets and more, that have half the calories and 1/10th the net carbs of most diet foods, and hold on to the taste you crave.
About ThinSlim Foods
Shipping over 200,000 low carb products a month, ThinSlim Foods has become the #1 selling Low Carb Bread on Google Shopping, and their customers have come to rely on the brand for unmatched lab verified nutritionals, premium ingredients, and a direct connection that is normally absent when purchasing from a supermarket. Most low carb companies have lots of fat and calories while most low-calorie companies have a fair amount of carbohydrates. ThinSlim is one of a kind with products that are so low in both calories and carbohydrates. In fact, ThinSlim Foods products are often 50-75% lower than other "diet food" companies.
These unique nutritionals don't mean anything if they aren't true, which is why ThinSlim's permanent products are independently lab tested—whereas it seems too many diet food companies in existence are just making up their nutritional information without lab tested backing.
ThinSlim Foods' products are available at grocery stores nationwide including major retailers ShopRite, HEB, and Hyvee. To learn more ThinSlim, visit thinslimfoods.com and follow on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook.
