FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., March 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (formerly and popularly known as This Is It! BBQ and Seafood) is pleased to announce new menu items that feature an array of tantalizing sandwiches. Customers will now have the option of having a variety of meats served on a toasted brioche bun with two pickles. Sandwich options are boneless chicken breast, boneless pork chop as well as bone-in pork chop, and whiting, tilapia and salmon, all of which can be ordered fried or grilled. Other options are cubed BBQ brisket, chopped BBQ pork or chicken, as well as fried bone-in chicken sandwiches that come in the options of leg/thigh (dark meat) or breast/wing (white meat). Additionally, veggie sandwiches, which consist of potato salad or coleslaw, will also be available. The sandwiches are served with waffle fries. General condiments of mayonnaise, catsup, mustard, tartar sauce, BBQ sauce, and hot sauce will be available while cheese and grilled onions will be available as upgrades is desired.
"The inspiration for the sandwiches comes from This Is It!'s Founder and CEO, Shelley "Butch" Anthony III. "Who doesn't love a good sandwich and an order of waffle fries," he asks. "We are very happy to introduce these new products to our customers, and we believe in giving them a variety of choices. These sandwiches have amplified that. It's fulfilling to know that we can add this measure of variety to their dining experience."
The cost for the sandwiches and waffle begins at $9.99. The campaign began today and will continue until further notice.
About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q
Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For over 38 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has 10 restaurant locations and one franchise throughout the Metro Atlanta area offering dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scall event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.
