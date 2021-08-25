FAYETTEVILLE, Ga., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (formerly and popularly known as This Is It! BBQ and Seafood) is pleased to announce it will soon open its 11th location and first drive through location at 3920 Jonesboro Road in Union City, GA. The anticipated opening will be in October 2021. The new establishment will continue a 38-year tradition of providing delicious and southern-inspired meals. The formal opening date will be announced in the upcoming weeks.
"The opening of this location marks a momentous occasion in the history of This Is It!, and we could not be more excited," states Shelley "Butch" Anthony III, CEO and Founder. "While the drive through feature provides a vehicle for our customers to adhere to the precautionary measures incited by the Coronavirus pandemic, it also allows them to enjoy the experience of southern-inspired home-cooking in the comfort of their own homes. It is our delight to be able to offer service in this way." The new location will also feature a walk-up window for customers and delivery drivers, a feature that is also at the Riverdale, Fayetteville and Stockbridge locations.
The opening of this location is also a reminder to This Is It!'s patrons of its new concept, "It's Southern! It's Delicious! It's the Best!" In addition, the location offers a testament of Mr. Anthony's faith with the planting of eight bibles on the grounds of the property's patio. "It's no secret that my faith has been an essential part of my business endeavors," states Anthony. "God gave me a vision to plant eight bibles on the property of this location. My ultimate hope and prayer is that every person that walks across the path of those bibles will be blessed with new beginnings."
About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q
Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For over 38 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has 10 restaurant locations and one franchise throughout the Metro Atlanta area offering dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scale event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.
