FAYETTEVILLE , Ga., March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q (formerly and popularly known as This Is It! BBQ and Seafood) is pleased to announce a new and improved rewards program to show appreciation to their customers. The new Delicious Rewards Loyalty Program, which launches March 16, allows customers to receive one point for each dollar spent at participating This Is It! locations.
"Without question, customers are an integral part of the This Is It! experience," states This Is It!'s Founder and CEO, Shelley "Butch" Anthony III. "We believe this is an excellent way to show our gratitude as well as show the reciprocation of loyalty."
Customers can accumulate points through The Delicious Rewards Loyalty Program when they place in-store orders as well as online orders from the This Is It! website. Upon accumulating 100 points, customers become eligible for the buy one dinner, get one free offer. Customers may enroll or re-enroll in the program by going to http://www.thisisitbbq.com/rewards. Existing members of the program will need to log in with the email address initially used to join the program. New members will need to follow the "sign up" link. The program also comes with a This Is It! app, which can be accessed on IOS and Android platforms through Apple Store and Google Play, respectively. The links to download the apps can also be found at http://www.thisisitbbq.com/rewards.
Upon accessing the program, customers will be able to review their rewards points balance, make online purchases, redeem rewards points, purchase ecards, refer friends to the program and more. Another added feature is the birthday reward, wherein customers can enter their birthday to receive a free dessert on their birthday.
About This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q
Established in 1983, This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q specializes in delicious, authentic, southern, home-style cuisine and is nationally known for its famous award-winning barbeque rib tips. For over 38 years, This Is It! has been recognized for exceptional hospitality and service paired with the best authentic freshly prepared barbeque and seafood. Headquartered in Fayetteville, Georgia, This Is It! has 10 restaurant locations and one franchise throughout the Metro Atlanta area offering dine-in, to-go, delivery, private and corporate catering, and three full scall event rental spaces. The company recently began operating as This Is It! Southern Kitchen & Bar-B-Q as a reflection of its expanded and more health-conscious menu items. Learn more about This Is It! at http://www.thisisitbbq.com.
