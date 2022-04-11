TI Partners served as the exclusive financial advisor to Bbot
NEW YORK, April 11, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TI Partners, a New York- and Atlanta-based Advisory and Investment Firm, announced that their client, Bbot, has been acquired by DoorDash, Inc.
Bbot's in-store digital ordering solution allows merchants to increase sales while creating higher quality experiences for customers and staff. Just as customers benefit from shorter wait times to order and pay, staff benefit from faster table turnaround times and greater focus on service. Merchants also have the ability to utilize all their tables and extend their hours even when faced with staff shortages.
Steve Simoni, Founder and CEO of Bbot, said, "We engaged Derick Schaudies and the TI Partners team before our last fundraise, and they've proven invaluable on both the strategic and transactional front. Along the way we leaned on them for strategic relationships and knowledge about the evolution of the payments landscape."
Derick Schaudies of TI Partners commented, "Steve and his team are true problem solvers of the highest caliber and drive. Their ability to seek the right road, no matter its difficulty, allowed them to pull off a fantastic outcome."
TI Partners is highly focused on "Technology as Infrastructure" across both software and broader connectivity. TI works across the software space – from hospitality and engagement tech, to payments and fintech, to connectivity solutions – all the strategic underpinnings of our technological world.
About Bbot
Founded in 2017, Bbot is an innovative start-up on a mission to make operating a hospitality business a whole lot easier. Bbot's powerful order and pay software offers everything your restaurant needs in one place – from online to in-store digital ordering to reporting and analytics, multi-channel marketing, and more. Bbot is ever-evolving to help food, drink, and entertainment venues improve the guest experience and boost their bottom lines through seamless integrations, tailored implementation plans, and best-in-class customer support. To learn more, visit meetbbot.com.
About TI Partners
TI Partners is a full service financial advisory firm with offices in New York, Atlanta, San Francisco, Philadelphia and Los Angeles whose capabilities include buy-side, sell-side, equity and debt capital raises, as well as strategic advisory services.
