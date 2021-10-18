AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based original warm cookie delivery company with locations throughout Texas and the southeastern U.S., is opening a new store in Rockwall, Texas at 2071 Summer Lee Drive #101 in The Harbor retail development.
To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening this Saturday, October 23rd, from 10 a.m. – noon with all ticket sale proceeds benefiting the Dirk Nowitzki Foundation, which awards grants annually to organizations focusing on children's wellbeing, health and education. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as quantity is limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase 2 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen, and those in line before 10 a.m. are eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes:
- A grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card plus a free Tiff's Treats Elites membership for a year, featuring unlimited free deliveries and special deals
- A 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card
- A 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card.
The Dirk Nowitzki Foundation will use the event proceeds to support the North Texas Food Bank. Tiff's Treats will give a $5 gift card to attendees who bring canned goods or non-perishable items to donate.
"We're thrilled to open at the Harbor Rockwall, and we're certain our warm cookies will be a hit for customers coming out to enjoy the marina or the outdoor events held nearby," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Tiff's Treats' Rockwall store is open as of today with a full menu of classic cookies and treats available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. The store's delivery service reaches all of Rockwall and its surrounding areas, with extended courier delivery reaching as far as Forney, Terrell, Caddo Mills and Quinlan, for an added charge. Regular business hours are 9 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekdays and 10 a.m. – 10 p.m. on weekends.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers that has raised $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 69 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 announced ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
