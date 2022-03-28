Fast-growing brand announces customer experience upgrade in Richardson, Texas, moving to a larger, revamped location in CityLine Market shopping center
AUSTIN, Texas, March 28, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the direct-to-consumer, on-demand delivery brand that invented the concept of baked-to-order warm cookie delivery, has relocated its Richardson, Texas retail distribution location to a new, revamped space in the CityLine Market shopping center.
From its new location at the intersection of East Renner Road and North Plano Road across from Whole Foods Market, Tiff's Treats continues to help make warm moments with classic cookies and treats baked fresh and delivered warm for each order, as well as offer pick-up and walk-in service at its largest location yet. The new store concept features a larger front lobby with tables for indoor seating, as well as a separate, dedicated counter to quickly assist customers with pick-up orders placed in advance.
Tiff's Treats is holding a grand opening celebration this Saturday, April 2nd, from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. with all ticket sale proceeds benefiting Heroes for Children, which advocates for and provides financial and social assistance to families with children (0-22 years of age) battling cancer. Cookie fans should buy tickets now, as quantity is limited. A $5 ticket scores each guest a dozen warm, freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle. Guests can purchase 2 dozen additional cookies for just $5 per dozen, and those in line before 9:45 a.m. are eligible to be randomly selected for fabulous prizes:
- A grand prize of a $250 Tiff's Treats gift card, a free Tiff's Treats Elites® membership for a year, which features unlimited free deliveries and special deals, and a 1-year Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month Subscription
- A 2nd place prize of a $200 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 6-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
- A 3rd place prize of a $100 Tiff's Treats gift card and a 3-month Blue Ribbon Club® Cookie of the Month subscription
"We're so grateful for our loyal Richardson customers and excited about how our new space enhances the warm cookie experience for our walk-in customers," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder.
Perfect for on-demand gifting or just to satisfy a sweet tooth, Tiff's Treats' menu features 11 timeless cookie flavors and a limited-time flavor each month, as well as decadent brownies and other treats, with cold milk, ice cream and Frost 'ems® Frosting Cups pairing options. Obsessed with perfecting the classics to ensure customer happiness, Tiff's Treats bakes with high-quality ingredients and delivers straight from the oven to homes and businesses in its delivery zones within about an hour from when an order is placed.
Tiff's Treats founders and Dallas natives Tiffany and Leon Chen have written a book about their unlikely story of building the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $100 million in funding. It's Not Just Cookies: Stories and Recipes from the Tiff's Treats Kitchen, published by Harper Horizon, will be available April 5th and will share homemade versions of some of the founders' favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 75 retail distribution locations in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,700 employees. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and customer service. Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and direct support to charities to date, and in July 2021 named ChadTough Defeat DIPG as its first corporate charity partner. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
Media Contact
Katie Gaide, Tiff's Treats, 5127455572, katiegaide@cookiedelivery.com
SOURCE Tiff's Treats