AUSTIN, Texas, June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The gifting pros at Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based original warm cookie delivery company, have released their first Father's Day limited edition item with a 20-ounce YETI Rambler tumbler in Tiff's Treats' signature blue. Featuring the phrase "My superpower is making cookies disappear" along with the Tiff's Treats logo, the tumbler is available for delivery with warm cookies baked to order, now through Father's Day.
Customers should act fast to scoop up a limited-edition YETI tumbler. They are available in Tiff's Treats stores and at http://www.cookiedelivery.com and can be purchased a la carte for $40 or with warm cookies and treats as an easy, memorable Father's Day gift. The "Dad Jokes" gift package is sure to bring laughs, featuring a YETI tumbler, a dozen warm cookies, a Frost 'Ems pack and "YOU SMELL! (like warm cookies)" packaging, for $65. Celebrating with a group? The "Father's Day Deluxe" gift package includes a YETI tumbler, 2 dozen warm cookies, Father's Day packaging with a balloon and two drinks, for $87.
"As a dad, quality time with family is just about the best Father's Day gift I can receive. We kept that in mind designing the tumbler from YETI, another Austin-based company, offering a premium gift that will make any dad smile, along with warm cookies the whole family can enjoy," said Leon Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats and father of 6-year-old twins.
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in February 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 65 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through cookies and treats, baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations to date. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
