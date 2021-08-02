AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Texas-based warm cookie delivery company with 65 locations throughout the southern U.S., is giving out free warm chocolate chip cookies in all of its stores Wednesday, August 4th, to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day. Additionally, the brand is selling its popular freshly-baked cookies for just $12 per dozen all day.
Cookie lovers who follow Tiff's Treats' social media channels should also stay tuned for a code for 100 free cookie dozens to be posted daily from Monday, August 2nd through Sunday, August 8th. The first 100 followers to redeem the code on the Tiff's Treats App each day will receive a dozen free cookies (delivery fees may apply).
"It was a batch of warm chocolate chip cookies that inspired Leon and I to start this business 22 years ago as college sophomores," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder. "We love to celebrate National Chocolate Chip Cookie Day and we're excited to treat our fans to a free warm cookie in-store all day."
Cookie fans can stop by any Tiff's Treats store on August 4th to pick up their free chocolate chip cookie (limit one per person per day, customer must be present to receive free cookie).
Tiff's Treats bakes and delivers classic cookies and brownies from stores across Texas and in Atlanta, Nashville, Charlotte, N.C., and Oklahoma City, OK. Since its founding in 1999, the company has sold more than 75 million chocolate chip cookies, selling more of this classic flavor each year than any of its other 10 cookie flavors (with snickerdoodle currently in second place).
Tiff's Treats founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 65 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
