AUSTIN, Texas, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based company that pioneered warm cookie delivery, is now delivering to Houston's Cypress area from its newest location at 13201 Fry Road, Suite 110, in Cypress, Texas.
To celebrate, Tiff's Treats is holding a drive-through grand opening Saturday, February 6th, from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m. benefiting Graeme's Superheroes, a nonprofit organization working to help families deal with congenital heart defects by funding valuable research. Cookie fans can RSVP to reserve a ticket now. A $10 ticket scores each vehicle a dozen freshly baked cookies in Tiff's Treats' most popular flavors, chocolate chip and snickerdoodle, a $5 gift card and the chance to win a $100 cookie gift card. Tickets are limited, so fans should RSVP quickly. Tiff's Treats will donate $5 from every ticket sale to Graeme's Superheroes. The store will also be open for pickup, delivery and walk-in business during the event, and all who stop by can enter to win free cookies for a year.
The Cypress store is now open with a full menu of classic cookies and fudgy brownies available for warm, fresh delivery or in-store pickup. Strategically located at the corner of Fry Road and Hempstead Boulevard, the new store provides delivery service to Cypress-area addresses inside the Grand Parkway loop and south of Grant Road extending as far south as Cypress Springs High School.
"We've seen incredible demand and customer support coming out of northwest Greater Houston, and we're excited to expand our presence in the area after opening a neighboring store in Cy-Fair in December," said Tiffany Chen, co-founder of Tiff's Treats. "The new store is an ideal spot for us, with easy parking for our customers and delivery drivers and quick access to both Highway 290 and Grand Parkway."
In this time of continued social distancing, Tiff's Treats offers contactless delivery to help people connect and celebrate life's moments from afar. The brand's CookieVision™ technology takes connection a step further with personalized video gift messages. Customers can record a video message during checkout on the Tiff's Treats app, and recipients receive the personalized greeting, enhanced with augmented reality, with their warm cookies.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 64 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee and North Carolina, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 150 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments through classic, baked-to-order cookies and specialty desserts from high-quality ingredients, and delivering them straight from the oven to the home or office, warm, in about an hour. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit http://www.cookiedelivery.com.
About Graeme's Superheroes
Graeme's Superheroes is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization raising awareness and funding research to help families dealing with congenital heart defects. Founded in memory of Graeme, who lived 2 ½ years with complex congenital heart defects, the organization raises money to fight congenital heart defects by funding valuable research through the Children's Heart Foundation. Learn more at http://www.graemessuperheroes.org.
