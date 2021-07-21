AUSTIN, Texas, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tiff's Treats, the Austin, Texas-based brand that pioneered warm cookie delivery, announced today it is expanding its Central Texas presence with a new store in Temple, Texas, opening this winter at 2102 South 31st Street in The District Shopping Center.
Directly across from the Baylor Scott & White Medical Center, the new location will provide warm, fresh cookie delivery service to Temple and offer courier delivery for an additional fee to Belton, Killeen, Harker Heights, Salado, Copperas Cove and Fort Hood, Texas.
"We've received many enthusiastic requests through social media to bring warm cookies to Temple," said Tiffany Chen, Tiff's Treats co-founder. "We're ready to deliver on those requests and help create warm cookie moments for our new customers in and around Temple."
Tiff's Treats will hold a grand opening celebration to share warm cookies and fabulous prizes with fans in Temple when its doors open. Grand opening dates and details will be announced at https://www.cookiedelivery.com/locations-deliveries/new-store-openings.aspx.
Tiff's Treats is known for fast, baked-to-order cookie delivery with a menu of 11 classic cookie flavors, periodic flavor-of-the-week options and decadent brownies, delivered still warm with cold milk and ice cream pairing options. Founders Tiffany and Leon Chen signed a book publishing deal with Harper Horizon earlier this year to tell the unlikely story of how they took the business from $20 and a college apartment kitchen to a rapidly growing brand with millions of customers and $85 million in funding. The book will be available in 2022 and will include homemade versions of some of their favorite cookie recipes.
About Tiff's Treats
In 1999, Tiffany Taylor accidentally stood up Leon Chen for a date. As an apology, she baked and delivered a batch of warm cookies, and the concept of warm cookie delivery was born. Tiff and Leon, just 19-year-old sophomores at The University of Texas at Austin at the time, opened Tiff's Treats with $20, a cell phone and a dream. Since then, the business has grown to 65 stores in Texas, Georgia, Tennessee, North Carolina and Oklahoma, with more than 1,500 employees, baking more than 200 million cookies since the company started. The founders are now married and the business continues to grow, but Tiff's Treats has the same core mission: creating memorable moments with treats baked to order and delivered warm. Customers can order online, with the Tiff's Treats app or by phone, all supported by industry-leading technology and top-notch customer service. The charitably-minded company continually gives back with hundreds of thousands of cookies per year donated to nonprofit organizations and most store opening celebrations benefiting a local charity. To date, Tiff's Treats has donated well over $1 million in products and funds to charitable organizations. To learn more, please visit https://www.cookiedelivery.com.
