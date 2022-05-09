TimeForge, a leading provider of data-driven labor management solutions, announces its integration partnership with Brink POS, the all-in-one restaurant point of sale solution by ParTech, Inc (PAR). Together, TimeForge and PAR help restaurants run more efficiently - and effectively - to overcome labor market challenges.
LUBBOCK, Texas, May 9, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- TimeForge, a leading provider of data-driven labor management solutions, announced today that it has completed its integration with Brink POS, the all-in-one restaurant point of sale solution by ParTech, Inc (PAR), a global restaurant technology company and provider of a unified commerce cloud platform for enterprise restaurants. The integration not only cements the growing partnership between TimeForge and PAR but marks another step forward for both companies as they seek to help restaurants thrive amid an uncertain labor market.
"We're really excited about this partnership and integration," said Audrey Hogan, Chief Operating Officer at TimeForge. "With today's labor market challenges, it couldn't have come at a better time. Brink POS greatly simplifies running a restaurant and managing its menu, while TimeForge optimizes restaurant labor and simplifies labor management. Together, both solutions streamline day-to-day operations and make restaurants more efficient, thereby freeing up operators to focus on providing great food and great customer service - two things that keep guests coming back."
Maintaining adequate service levels has been a challenge for restaurants affected by the labor shortage. To prevent understaffing and employee burnout, more and more businesses now rely on centralized data and sales-driven scheduling to optimize available labor. And not just employee labor. The extra time saved using TimeForge's auto-generated and fully optimized schedules allows operators to concentrate on hiring and training staff.
Another timely advantage for multi-unit businesses is the ability to share staff between locations. TimeForge enables restaurants to create an internal "gig economy" that empowers employees to pick up shifts at nearby locations. Because these shifts are voluntary, they're labor law compliant and don't result in common labor law penalties like predictability pay. Employees are able to earn extra income when they want, which keeps them happier, and the business benefits from more balanced staffing.
"We look forward to growing this partnership further and, together, helping restaurants grow their business," said Chad Horn, Director of Strategic Partnerships at PAR. "Both TimeForge and Brink POS have the advantage of being scalable solutions that work just as well for independent restaurants as they do for large chains. An often-discussed problem in foodservice is the lack of centralized data. With this integration, that's no longer a problem, and restaurants of any size can reap the benefits of these innovative and timely solutions - seamlessly."
In addition to extremely precise sales-driven schedules, PAR customers using Brink POS now have access to TimeForge's side work management, applicant tracking, hiring and onboarding, and labor compliance features. TimeForge customers, in turn, have access to Brink POS's user-friendly platform which is likewise based in the cloud.
About TimeForge
TimeForge is a labor management software suite designed to meet the challenging demands of the restaurant industry, including the labor shortage. The feature-rich yet user-friendly suite offers scheduling, communication, time clock, human resources, automated compliance, payroll, and sales forecasting capabilities. TimeForge is affordable, easy-to-use, and serves both independent and chain operations in restaurant, grocery, retail, hospitality, and other industries. For more information, visit https://timeforge.com or follow @timeforge on Twitter.
About PAR Technology Corporation
PAR Technology Corporation through its wholly owned subsidiary ParTech, Inc., is a customer success-driven, global restaurant and retail technology company with over 100,000 restaurants in more than 110 countries using its point of sale hardware and software. ParTech's Brink POS integration ecosystem enables quick service, fast casual, table service, and cloud restaurants to improve their operational efficiency by combining its cloud-based POS software with the world's leading restaurant technology platforms. PAR Technology Corporation's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol PAR. For more information, visit http://www.partech.com/ or connect with PAR on Facebook or Twitter.
