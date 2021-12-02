COLUMBUS, Ohio, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- To ring in the holiday season, Crimson Cup Coffee Shops in Columbus, Tallmadge and West Chester, Ohio, are serving up seasonal drinks designed to make shoppers' spirits bright.
"Our new Cranberry White Mocha, Eggnog Chai and Golden Spice Latte seasonal brew bar drinks tempt tastebuds with traditional and inventive flavor combinations," said Regional Coffee House Manager Amber Kuehn.
"We invite you to stop in for a unique pick-me-up before or after your holiday shopping."
Crafted by expert Crimson Cup baristas, seasonal brew bar drinks blend high-scoring craft coffees with unique, house-made ingredients:
- Cranberry White Mocha Craft combines craft espresso, house-made cranberry syrup and white chocolate syrup. Served hot or iced, the drink is topped with cranberry-infused whipped cream.
- Eggnog Chai mixes creamy eggnog with chai and a splash of milk. Creamy eggnog mixed with chai and a splash of milk. Served hot or iced, the finished drink is dusted with cinnamon and nutmeg spices.
- Golden Spice Latte melds craft espresso, milk, turmeric, and house-made winter spiced syrup. Topped with nutmeg. Served hot only, this unique latte comes topped with nutmeg.
All brew bar drinks sell for $4.75.
Fan-favorite Peppermint Mocha and Gingerbread Mocha espresso drinks also have returned for the season. Available hot, iced and frozen, they cost $4.25 to $5.25 depending on size and type of drink.
These seasonal drinks are available while supplies last at Crimson Cup's four Ohio locations:
- In Columbus, visit Crimson Cup Clintonville, 4541 North High Street, or Crimson Cup Upper Arlington, 2468 Northwest Boulevard.
- In Northeast Ohio, visit Crimson Cup Tallmadge, 116 Tallmadge Circle.
- And in Southwest Ohio, visit the new Crimson Cup West Chester inside the Beckett Ridge Branch of Telhio Credit Union, 8249 Market Place Drive.
Select drinks may also be available at local, independent coffee shops in over 30 states that are supported through Crimson Cup's 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program.
"We help 7 Steps coffee shops stand out with a series of outstanding seasonal drink recipes and ingredients," said Founder and President Greg Ubert.
"Serving exceptional drinks keeps customers happy and coming back for more."
About Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea
Columbus, Ohio, coffee roaster Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea is a 2020 Good Food Award winner, 2019 Golden Bean Champion for Small Franchise/Chain Roaster and Roast magazine's 2016 Macro Roaster of the Year. Since 1991, Crimson Cup has roasted sustainably sourced craft coffee for consumers and wholesale coffee customers.
Through its 7 Steps to Success coffee shop startup program, the company teaches entrepreneurs to run independent coffeehouses in their local communities. By developing a coffee shop business plan, entrepreneurs gain insight into how much it costs to open a coffee shop.
Crimson Cup also supports life-enriching projects through its Friend2Farmer® initiatives, which promote the education, health, sustainability and economic growth of small-plot coffee farmers and their communities.
Crimson Cup coffee is available through over 350 independent coffeehouses, grocers, college and universities, restaurants and food service operations across 30 states, Guam and Bangladesh. The company also operates several Crimson Cup Coffee Shops and a new Crimson retail flagship store. To learn more, visit crimsoncup.com, or follow the company on Facebook and Instagram.
Media Contact
Cheryl Claypoole, Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea, 614-361-5023, cheryl@claypoolecc.com
SOURCE Crimson Cup Coffee & Tea