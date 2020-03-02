BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Americans today focus on health and wellness more than ever, but with trendy diets emphasizing things like protein and fat, they often overlook fiber. Kellogg's knows fiber can be tasty and easy, so it conducted a survey to find out why most people fall short on fiber intake, and it's putting this essential nutrient front and center with free cereal during National Breakfast Week to help consumers fill that fiber gap.
"Fiber is crucial to support digestive health and overall wellness, yet the vast majority of people aren't getting enough," says Sarah Ludmer, registered dietitian and Senior Director of Wellbeing and Regulatory at Kellogg. "Here at Kellogg's we believe in the power of fiber and that people should get it through delicious, real foods, so we wanted to understand why Americans often miss out on this important nutrient — and what we found was surprising."
Kellogg's, through a nationwide survey, learned more about Americans' relationship with fiber and discovered:
- More than half (57%) of consumers think they're meeting their daily fiber needs1, but actual food consumption data shows 95% of Americans don't get enough2 — that's a huge gap.
- Despite most (73%) consumers saying a breakfast high in fiber is important to them, that's in stark contrast to actual behavior: Just 17% of consumers choose fiber-rich options at breakfast. 1
- Most people (74%) would prefer to get their fiber through real food rather than grainy powders or unpleasant pills. 1
In light of these findings, Kellogg's is challenging consumers to make the most of their morning choice during National Breakfast Week. Starting the day with a high fiber cereal like Kellogg's Raisin Bran® or Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats® is a perfect solution for people who want to increase their fiber intake because these cereals are delicious and easy to incorporate into a morning routine. Plus, getting fiber through real foods that are actually enjoyable is much more satisfying.
"Did you know Kellogg's offers over 30 cereals that are a good or excellent source of fiber, and no Kellogg's cereals contain high-fructose corn syrup? Starting your day with a bowl of Kellogg's Raisin Bran® or Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats® gets you at least 20% of the recommended daily amount of fiber per serving while also providing additional nutrients like B vitamins and iron," says Ludmer.
A serving of Kellogg's cereal also makes a great base for pairing with nutritious foods like fruit and milk, all for less than a dollar.3 That's all you need for a balanced meal bursting with tasty flavors and satisfying crunch to help you take on your day.
FIBER NEVER TASTED SO GOOD
Today, the first day of National Breakfast Week, Kellogg's is encouraging fans to kick-start a new routine with one of their high-fiber cereals to make getting more fiber easy and delicious. To discover just how tasty fiber can be, visit www.kfr.com/didyouknow, where every day through Friday Kellogg's will give a week's worth of Kellogg's Raisin Bran or Kellogg's Frosted Mini-Wheats cereal to consumers who sign a pledge to boost their fiber intake during National Breakfast Week. A fresh batch of free samples will be given away each day while supplies last, so be sure to check back daily.
About Kellogg Company
At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), we strive to enrich and delight the world through foods and brands that matter. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2019 were approximately $13.6 billion, comprised principally of snacks and convenience foods like cereal and frozen foods. Kellogg brands are beloved in markets around the world. We are also a company with Heart & Soul, committed to creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030 through our Kellogg's® Better Days global purpose platform. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com or www.OpenforBreakfast.com.
Abbreviated Terms and Conditions
Internet Access Required. Begins 3/2/20 and ends 3/6/20. Open to legal residents of US & DC, 16+ and are members of Kellogg's Family Rewards® ("KFR") program. Subject to complete terms and conditions at https://www.kelloggsfamilyrewards.com/content/dam/kfr/pdfs/did-you-know-Full-Rules.pdf. Void where prohibited. Sponsor: Kellogg Company, One Kellogg Square, Battle Creek, MI 49016. ®, ™, © 2020 Kellogg NA Co.
1 This research was conducted by KRC Research from January 31- February 5, 2020 via an online survey of n=2,008 adults, ages 18 and older, living in the United States
2 2015 Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee Report, Food and Nutrient Intakes and Health: Current Status and Trends. Appendix E-2.1
3 Based on average cost of serving of Kellogg's cereal, ¾ cup milk (Nielsen: 52 WE, 2019), ¼ cup (USDA ERS, July 2018) of top 3 fresh fruits consumed (The Packer: Fresh Trends, 2019) in US