CINCINNATI, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "Toasted" sub franchise Cheba Hut, which offers more than 30 signature sub sandwiches, as well as a variety of Rice Krispy treats, salads and munchies along with its full service bar, is opening its first location in Cincinnati on March 1 at 2614 Short Vine Street, and celebrating with a VIP event that weekend.
Ron and Allison Hamilton, who are the owners of Cincinnati's first Cheba Hut, are no strangers to running their own business. For the last 17 years they have operated a commercial photography studio, working with a number of local businesses and restaurants to help them create visual content. Having that sort of hands-on experience with the food and beverage industry inspired them to look into food brands that would allow them to expand their capital and explore new business opportunities.
During the VIP event, Cheba Hut will closely enforce current COVID-19 guidelines, including heightened sanitation protocols, adherence to social distancing requirements in the shop and it will require all guests and staff to wear face masks. The event will feature three different time slots to ensure the number of guests never rises above 50 percent occupancy.
"This is something I've personally been trying to make happen for a long time, and our new franchise partners, Ron and Allison Hamilton, are the perfect pair for the job," said Seth Larsen, chief relationship officer at Cheba Hut.
Cheba Hut has been escaping the establishment and getting "toasted" since its founding in 1998. The brand has broken the mold of mundane fast-casual concepts and set itself apart by becoming the first marijuana-themed sandwich "joint" (pun intended). Cheba Hut is dedicated to combining locally sourced ingredients with a chill, eclectic environment where genuine food is served by genuine people.
Ron and Allison decided to open up shop in Cincinnati the moment they experienced their first bite. Cheba Hut is a growing brand that is particular about who it brings on internally, which reassured the Hamiltons that this was the right move to make and that they were the right people to bring the brand to Cincinnati.
"Cheba Hut is all about good times," Allison said. "We're excited to bring this fun and different concept to the people of Cincinnati. They deserve to have a cool hangout spot with great vibes."
For more information about Cheba Hut of Cincinnati, visit the restaurant's official website, https://chebahut.com/locations/cincinnatioh/.
ABOUT CHEBA HUT:
