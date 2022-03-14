LAS VEGAS, March 14, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, renowned celebrity Chef Todd English's English Hospitality Group (EHG) provided details on the highly anticipated 80,000 square foot, two-story immersive Todd English food hall and global art exhibition that will open in the Stamford Town Center Mall in Stamford, CT. The massive entertainment and dining destination is projected to create more than 500 jobs and spur a collective capital injection of more than $20 million dollars into the mall revitalization project.
The first floor will feature an expansive 44,000 square foot food hall featuring 4K digital projections with rotating themes and four or five different cuisines, such as Italian, French or Mediterranean, available at any given time. Those cuisines will change based on month and season, so diners will consistently discover more options and a new dining experience with each visit. Todd English and his group are embracing the exciting concept of Discovery Dining.
"When you have a Five-Star chef like Todd English, pairing delicious food with a rotating, dining themed show, it's destined to be a homerun," said Keith Burkard, Partner, EHG. "The possibilities and creations are endless."
Above the food hall, visitors will be treated to a massive art exhibition featuring artwork, murals and sculptures from artists around the globe, making the space a must-visit venue.
"This isn't just a food hall. It's an immersive entertainment and discovery dining experience," said Chef English. "Through a combination of technology, art and upscale, creative cuisine, we are going to thrill everyone who walks through the door. One day you could be in a March Madness-themed sports bar with dry-aged burgers and brick-oven pizzas and the next time you come you're enjoying French cuisine in an immersive 5-D Van Gogh art experience.
"This symbolizes a new beginning for the mall. We are very deliberately repositioning our property. Instead of being a typical mall that you can find 8 miles to the east, or 15 miles to the west, we are becoming a regional destination for unique culinary experiences, world-renown artists, and dynamic cultural events," said Alexander Yaraghi, Business Development Manager, Stamford Town Center. "We are bringing in high-quality, unique concepts like the Todd English Food Hall that was previously located at the Plaza Hotel. Not only will this create a deeper sense of community in Stamford as we cultivate our new identity, but it's destined to become a strong draw for tourists."
"With the proximity to NYC and the incredible art installations that will be featured, this is going to be one of the most Instagrammable locations in the tri-state area and it will attract countless tourists, while also being a favorite spot for locals," continued Burkard. "We also plan to use the space as a hub for as many as six ghost kitchen concepts that will operate out of the mall and service the city. We are thrilled to work with Stamford Town Center and local and state government to create a thriving destination that positively impacts the community on both a social and economic level."
