LAS VEGAS, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today, renowned Celebrity Chef Todd English and global entrepreneur Keith Burkard announced the formation of their newest joint venture, EHG, The English Hospitality Group. Featuring dozens of restaurants, hotels, nightlife venues and ghost kitchens, both domestically and internationally, EHG has positioned itself as a leading global operator, owner and developer by identifying opportunities that think beyond the traditional hospitality business model.
"Keith's proven success in identifying, scaling and building a diverse portfolio of new hospitality ventures combined with my history of delivering unique and impactful experiences to my guests in a creative and instagrammable way makes EHG a formidable force in the industry," said Todd English, Partner and Master Chef, EHG, The English Hospitality Group. "Our distinctive discipline, innovative mindset and industry experience has ultimately enabled our portfolio to perform and grow even during tumultuous market conditions."
EHG's core value of entrepreneurial hustle allows its highly analytical organizational leadership to quickly identify and assess complicated trends to successfully penetrate new markets and build compelling brands encompassing market endurance. Aside from the wide array of existing Todd English restaurants, the following ventures are scheduled for 2022 and beyond.
- The English Hotel Chain launches next month in March 2022 with its highly anticipated Las Vegas location. Located in the vibrant Las Vegas Arts District, this upscale boutique hotel will feature art exhibitions and an exceptionally innovative dining experience with top-tier chefs from around the world. EHG has identified additional locations in Miami, New York City, London, Los Angeles, Beijing and Macao China in the expansion pipeline.
- In Los Angeles, EHG will introduce MIA by Todd English, a Mykonos themed day club and music experience rich in tradition, ambiance and savory cuisine
- Also in Los Angeles, EHG is unveiling an exclusive, supercharged, members-only day and nightclub, featuring a multi-purpose space for business collaborations and other gatherings, and five-star food with various nightlife activations.
- EHG is opening two more Todd English Signature Olives restaurants, a waterfront location in Miami and Olives in downtown New York that will boast a cocktail lounge, restaurant and nightclub.
- In Stamford, CT, EHG will debut a 80,000-s.f. immersive, discovery destination Todd English food hall and global art exhibition that will encompass a web 3.0 era consumer experience to wow the masses. It is destined to be a focal point for all to visit in the tri-state area and East Coast.
- Partnering with Reef Global, EHG will launch Pound Burger by Todd English ghost kitchens in Dubai with additional locations to follow. REEF has excelled at transforming open spaces into multi-purpose places that support the exploding on-demand economy.
- Venturing into the cannabis space, EHG partner Keith Burkard, launched micro-dosed THC Infused ready-to-eat food LastLeaf items in California with expansion plans to Arizona, Massachusetts, Nevada, and beyond with strategic partners.
"The English Hospitality Group will be elevating the consumer experience. We carry tremendous grit for innovation and are a global leader on the forefront of technology and understanding what consumers want," commented Keith Burkard, Partner, EHG, The English Hospitality Group. "Our biggest strengths are our willingness to take diversifiable risks and our focus on concepts and trends that others may shy away from. This uniquely positions us to achieve success with partners that understand the market and appreciate authentic opportunities that challenge the status quo."
ABOUT EHG, THE ENGLISH HOSPITALITY GROUP
EHG, The English Hospitality Group is a leading global operator, owner and developer of restaurants, hotels, nightlife venues and ghost kitchens. EHG is reimagining looks beyond the traditional hospitality model to create unmatched guest experiences that feature impeccable service, extraordinary cuisine and unique, elevated atmospheres. Learn more at Ehgusa.com.
Media Contact
Scott MacKenzie, Gaslight Communications, +1 (617) 892-5409, scott@gaslightcomm.com
SOURCE The English Hospitality Group