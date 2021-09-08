SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- California sandwich giant Togo's is expanding in the Greater Las Vegas area. The nearly 200-unit franchise is opening a location in Henderson on September 8th, the first of several Nevada-based locations.
There will also be a grand opening celebration at the Henderson shop on Thursday, September 30th, including a ribbon cutting ceremony and $5 pastrami sandwiches from 11 a.m. to 2 pm.
Togo's franchisee Wayne Bauer is behind this Las Vegas expansion, and the Henderson location is the first in his three-unit agreement. Bauer grew up in California and developed a love for the brand from an early age. "Growing up in the late 80s, my friends and I would regularly leave our high school campus for lunch at Togo's," he said.
Bauer previously worked as a general manager at a Pizza Hut franchise for more than 10 years. Between his past experience in the restaurant industry and his insights for business in Las Vegas, he is confidently entering a multi-unit deal with Togo's. "The sandwiches taste as good now as they did when I first had them. They've stood the test of time, and for a business to be that solid and maintain brand loyalty in a tough business market, that's impressive," he said.
Togo's has been able to remain true to the sandwich with 50 years of proven success. Its menu and offerings have always emphasized quality, fresh ingredients, and giant portions. The West Coast original fan favorites, the #9 Hot Pastrami and the #24 Turkey & Avocado, have developed a devout following from repeat customers. The $5 pastrami deal taking place at the grand opening event will introduce Nevada to a sandwich the brand has become renowned for.
John Dyer, Togo's Vice President of franchise sales and real estate, says Bauer is the perfect franchisee to kick-off the brand's Las Vegas expansion.
"We've discussed locations outside California for quite some time. The Las Vegas market is an exciting one for tourists, locals, and businesses alike, and it truly presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity for our brand. We have found an experienced operator who is passionate about our company and our food," he said.
"The Vegas Metro area has an all-around great business climate," Bauer added. He looks to capitalize on the West Coast fan base that Togo's has already established, paired with the growing population of greater Las Vegas. "Southern Nevada is so close to our California brand following, and we're in a great position to develop more brand recognition right away," he said. He says the brand already has plans for 5 more stores in the area and is actively pursuing other partnerships to expand even further in the area.
Togo's already has plans for further expansion in Reno, Nevada with three additional locations set to open over the next few years. A similar path for expansion is being pursued in Las Vegas with the help of an enthusiastic Southern California customer following, and an already-proven business model.
ABOUT TOGO'S EATERIES, LLC
Togo's Sandwiches was founded in 1971 in San Jose, California, by a young college student with a large appetite and little money who was looking to make sandwiches the way he liked them — big, fresh, and meaty. Today, that spirit of the founder and the original sandwich shop continues. Like the first days of the brand, Togo's products are still made with only the highest quality ingredients, including fresh artisan breads, hand sliced premium pastrami, turkey, and roast beef, as well as Hass avocados hand-mashed in-house daily. Togo's is a franchised business that offers entrepreneurs a terrific opportunity to own their own business. With nearly 200 locations open and under development throughout the West, the brand is a restaurant staying ahead of the pack. For more information, to find your closest Togo's location, or to order online, please visit http://www.togos.com.
