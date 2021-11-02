Tonya Council's Pecan Crisp Cookies are included in this year's Oprah's Favorite Things Holiday Gift Guide, featured in the December 2021 issue of O, The Oprah Magazine and on OprahMag.com. Tonya's Cookies are available at www.tonyascookies.com and in the Oprah's Favorite Things storefront on Amazon at amazon.com/oprah, or on the Amazon App on iOS and Android. Tonya Council is a North Carolina baker and granddaughter of the late Mildred Council, aka "Mama Dip."