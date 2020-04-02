VERO BEACH, Fla., April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- QOL Medical, LLC today announced they are partnering with more than 25 leading health social-media influencers for the annual National Sucrose Intolerance Awareness Week, from April 5-11, 2020.
This week has been established to raise awareness about the unmet needs of people suffering from symptoms due to an inability to digest sucrose (table sugar). Sucrose Intolerance due to Congenital Sucrase-Isomaltase Deficiency (CSID) is caused by genetic variants that result in diminished or absent digestive activity of sucrase-isomaltase, an enzyme in the small intestine. The reduction or absence of this enzyme activity makes it difficult to properly digest sucrose (table sugar) and starch found in many foods.
"We decided to partner with health-conscious, social-media influencers this year so we could really expand the awareness about Sucrose Intolerance to millions of people, using the power of social media," said Anthony D'Elia, Vice President of Marketing for QOL Medical, LLC.
Sucrose Intolerance caused by CSID is a chronic medical condition, affecting infants, teens, and adults. The symptoms typically occur after eating or drinking foods high in sugar, like apple juice, ice cream, cake, and a variety of fruits and vegetables. Symptoms include:
- Abdominal pain
- Gas
- Bloating
- Chronic diarrhea
- Nausea
In infants, complications from these symptoms may also cause colic-like symptoms, dehydration, malnutrition, and failure to thrive. Learn more at http://www.sucroseintoleranceawareness.org. There is no cure for Sucrose Intolerance (CSID), but there are treatment options available to help minimize symptoms.
About QOL Medical, LLC
QOL Medical is a specialty biopharmaceutical company dedicated to improving clinical outcomes and the overall quality of life for patients with rare diseases. QOL Medical is a patient-centric company founded in 2003 to focus on the acquisition and commercialization of orphan and gastrointestinal products in underserved markets. Learn more at www.qolmed.com.
Media Contact:
QOL Medical, LLC
Tiffany Carter
Phone: 818-720-8557
Email: tiffany@tlcmarketingpr.com
Corporate Contact:
QOL Medical, LLC
3405 Ocean Drive
Vero Beach, FL 32963
Phone: 866-469-3773
Fax: 772-365-3375
Email: info@qolmed.com