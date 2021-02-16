TEL AVIV, Israel, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Innovative functional gummy supplement manufacturer TopGum Industries, Ltd. is set to make waves on US shores with the establishment of TopGum, Inc., its new subsidiary in New Jersey. The company recruited two high-profile dietary supplement industry leaders to head business development for the venture and bring TopGum into the rapidly growing US supplement market.
Christopher Lamb joins the new subsidiary as VP of sales and will lead its go-to-market activities. Lamb has extensive experience in business development and sales leadership in the nutritional food, pharma, and supplement space.
Jennifer Toomey joins as the Director of New Product Development and will head the R&D force in the US. Toomey will occupy a key role in driving new product development and supporting future launches to bring groundbreaking innovations to market. She brings 20 years of experience working in dietary supplement product development leveraging her training in nutrition to formulate some of the industry's leading products.
TopGum began operations in 2004, and within a few years became a leading gummy confectionery producer. In 2018, TopGum leveraged its extensive experience and expertise in formulation to launch its functional gummy supplements portfolio, offering an attractive medium for integrating a comprehensive variety of healthful ingredients.
"The US is a strategic market for us, as it has a well-established gummy supplement market that is open to innovation and expansion," says Amichai Bar-Nir, TopGum CEO. "We are happy to expand the TopGum family with top industry leaders who bring an in-depth knowledge of this sector and a genuine appreciation for the added value TopGum brings to the market. This US subsidiary demonstrates TopGum's ongoing commitment to provide our strategic partners unsurpassed service."
According to Innova Market Insights, gummy supplement launches increased by +33% average annual growth in the US from 2015 through 2019. The top health positionings in the US are: immune health, skin health, bone health and mood health. The top 5 subcategories of gummy supplements in the US are: vitamins/minerals, probiotics, botanical supplements, hair, skin & nails and women specialty. Over a half of the gummy supplements in the US are vitamins/minerals. Multiple sources place annual global gummy supplement sales at US$5-6 billion, with North America accounting for nearly half.
The launch of this new subsidiary reflects a strategic move by TopGum to develop the US functional gummies market by offering leading dietary supplement brands an innovative gummy delivery format for their formulations.
"TopGum has a unique IP that is poised to meet the needs of the functional gummies landscape," states Lamb. "The TopGum team is embarking on an important new journey to deliver innovative solutions to a rapidly growing market segment."
"It's exciting to be a part of a professional team that's bringing something truly unique to the supplement marketplace," says Toomey. "TopGum's gummies can make a large impact on the way functional ingredients are made available to the consumer."
About TopGum, Ltd.
TopGum was founded in 2004, by Hai Hayon and Dov Lusternik. In just a few years TopGum has positioned itself as a leader in the Israeli confectionary market, establishing sizeable production capabilities for high-quality gummies. In 2019, TopGum launched its functional gummy supplements portfolio following years of intensive R&D and sizeable investment in a state-of-the-art GMP- and UL-qualified facility. TopGum complies with the strictest standards of safety and quality. All products are nut-free, lactose-free, gluten-free, and kosher- and halal-certified. In 2020, AP Partners, an Israeli based PE fund, join the company as a major shareholder.
