WHITEWATER, WIs., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toppers Pizza, the nearly 70 unit pizza franchise with locations across 12 states, is launching a new loyalty program called "The Upper Crust Society." The program is designed to reward the brand's best customers with deals and savings on Toppers addictive pizza and Topperstix™.
The Upper Crust Society is a loyalty program like many others in the sense that customers can earn points with each purchase and redeem those points for discounts on Toppers products. The program is wholly unique, however, in its attitude and understanding of exactly who its customers are. The Society is for those who don't typically join exclusive fancy pants clubs and understand that the finer things in life don't need to be expensive.
"We are very excited to launch The Upper Crust Society for our passionate and loyal customers." said Greg Wold, vice president of marketing at Toppers. "The program's tongue and cheek tagline 'Rewards Exclusively for Everyone' is meant to make members feel like they are a part of something welcoming and fun without all the crap that typically comes with an exclusive club. And, they get rewarded for eating something they love."
The rules of The Upper Crust Society are simple. Members will earn 1 point for every dollar spent. For every 100 points, customers will receive a $10 reward they can use toward any Toppers menu items. Toppers is also rewarding new Upper Crust Society members with a free order of Topperstix™ when they sign up for the program, and they are automatically entered to win free Topperstix™ for life. The program also has referral and birthday rewards for customers throughout the life of their membership.
Customers can track all of their purchases, points and rewards through the Toppers website.
"Toppers Pizza fans are very passionate about our product and order it over and over again," said CEO Scott Gittrich. "This program is built to show those folks how much we appreciate and value them. It just makes sense for our brand AND our customers. It's also just very Toppersesque to juxtapose an exclusive club with QSR pizza, it should be a lot of fun!"
Toppers Pizza will be using its loyal fans and select influencers to promote The Upper Crust Society and build excitement for the program through social media. One of those influencers is Jonathan Taylor, NFL running back for the Indianapolis Colts and Toppers Pizza franchisee. Taylor and other social media influencers will use their platforms to promote the program with videos, incentives and challenges.
"I'm thrilled to be a part of the Toppers organization, and this loyalty program will only add more value and excitement for our already amazing fans," said Taylor. "We'll be active on social media over the coming months to get the word out and get people excited about everything they can earn through the program."
The Upper Crust Society launches June 10th at Toppers.com. Customers can sign up, track their points and redeem rewards directly on the website.
ABOUT TOPPERS PIZZA
Founded in 1991 as an alternative to big box pizza, Toppers is built on a bold attitude with the product to back it up. Headquartered in Whitewater, Wisconsin, 70+ Toppers locations are on a mission to redefine what customers should expect from QSR pizza. The menu features unique flavors, bold recipes, crave-worthy Topperstix, signature wings, specialty desserts and a growing selection of offerings for diverse lifestyles. By consistently giving customers what they want, Toppers has forged an untapped space in the pizza industry and is thriving in a digital first post-pandemic world. World class technology ranking among the top QSR pizza concepts, consistent menu innovation, a powerfully focused digital media strategy, and Gen Z-centric social media channels drive 70% of sales online for the brand. With franchisees achieving a $1,000,000+ average unit volume across the entire system and 11 consecutive quarters of same store sales increases, Toppers Pizza is primed for major growth and is looking for like-minded franchisees to join its system. For more information, visit https://www.toppers.com/franchise and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
