WHITEWATER, Wis., July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Toppers Pizza, the ever-evolving pizza delivery brand, has rolled out an innovative plant-based menu that capitalizes on its new partnerships with plant-based product companies Beyond Meat®, a leader in plant-based meat, and CAULIPOWER.
From vegan to gluten-free to plant-based meat, Toppers' new crust and pizza recipes, along with the vegan pizza and Topperstix, will begin the comprehensive plant-based menu that are designed to accommodate a variety of food lifestyles.
"We believe our customers' food preferences and needs shouldn't prevent them from enjoying our beloved, high-quality pizza, signature wings and Topperstix," said Mac Malchow, director of national marketing and menu innovation for Toppers. "Our new partnerships with Beyond Meat and CAULIPOWER allow us to expand our menu offerings to address a growing demand for plant-based products that are both healthy and environmentally friendly."
Toppers will offer three NEW menu items featuring Beyond Meat's newest plant-based chicken product, Beyond Chicken® Tenders:
- Buffalo Chicken-Less Topper Pizza — Buffalo sauce, topped with dairy free mozzarella, crispy plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders, green onions, and drizzled with dairy free ranch.
- Vegan Nashville Hot & Crispy Pizza — Our signature Nashville Hot sauce topped with dairy free mozzarella, crispy plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders, garlic-roasted tomatoes, green onions, and drizzled with dairy-free ranch sauce and served with a side of bread & butter pickles.
- Beyond Meat Chicken Tenders — a side of five breaded plant-based Beyond Chicken Tenders served with your choice of dipping sauce.
"We're delighted that Toppers is offering the new, breakthrough Beyond Chicken Tenders as part of their plant-based menu launch at all locations nationwide," said Tim Smith, Beyond Meat's VP of North America Sales, Foodservice. "Our partnership with Toppers underscores the versatility of Beyond Chicken Tenders and advances our mission to make delicious plant-based meat options accessible to more consumers."
Crafted to look, cook and taste like animal-based chicken, Beyond Chicken Tenders offer 14g of protein per serving, have no cholesterol, and are made with no GMOs, antibiotics or hormones.
Through its partnership with CAULIPOWER, Toppers is introducing the CAULIPOWER KING premium pizza, featuring Toppers homemade pizza sauce, 100% Wisconsin mozzarella and pepper jack cheeses, pepperoni and hand-picked sausage on top of a 12" gluten-free cauliflower crust made by CAULIPOWER.
"Toppers has always been a leader in menu innovation, and the launch of its comprehensive plant-based menu is yet another example of the brand's innovative spirit," said Julie Lim, President of Sales, Foodservice at CAULIPOWER. "CAULIPOWER is thrilled to partner with Toppers as they deliver tasty, healthy, vegetable-forward options to customers nationwide."
The menu will also introduce a new cheese- and nut-free pesto base sauce that will appeal to vegans and nut-allergy sufferers alike.
The new pesto sauce will be featured as the base ingredient in its new Pesto Margherita Topper offering, which includes roasted garlic, diced tomatoes and either 100% Wisconsin mozzarella or dairy-free mozzarella cheese.
Toppers will also offer two new vegan options: the Vegan Topper with homemade pizza sauce topped with garlic-roasted tomatoes, green olives, spinach and dairy-free mozzarella; and Veganstix, a meat- and dairy-free version of its signature Topperstix.
"We're excited to introduce these new offerings that will appeal to even more customers in our communities," added Malchow. "Our new cauliflower-based crust, nut-free pesto sauce and vegan offerings — including the introduction of Beyond Chicken® Tenders — reflect our dedication to innovating and evolving in order to meet our customers' needs."
The new plant-based menu offerings will be available at all Toppers locations starting on July 8th.
ABOUT TOPPERS PIZZA
Founded in 1991 as an alternative to big box pizza, Toppers is built on a bold attitude with the product to back it up. Headquartered in Whitewater, Wisconsin, 70+ Toppers locations are on a mission to redefine what customers should expect from QSR pizza. The menu features unique flavors, bold recipes, crave-worthy Topperstix, signature wings, specialty desserts and a growing selection of offerings for diverse lifestyles. By consistently giving customers what they want, Toppers has forged an untapped space in the pizza industry and is thriving in a digital first post-pandemic world. World class technology ranking among the top QSR pizza concepts, consistent menu innovation, a powerfully focused digital media strategy, and Gen Z-centric social media channels drive 70% of sales online for the brand. With franchisees achieving a $1,000,000+ average unit volume across the entire system and 11 consecutive quarters of same store sales increases, Toppers Pizza is primed for major growth and is looking for like-minded franchisees to join its system. For more information, visit https://www.toppers.com/franchise and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram.
