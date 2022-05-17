2022 Partners Include Bob's Red Mill, Craft, Every Man Jack, Fabletics, Gatorade, Reign Total Body Fuel and Yukon Jack
BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Tough Mudder, the global leader in obstacle course adventures, today announced its season launch roster of 2022 partnerships with leading global brands including Bob's Red Mill, Craft, Every Man Jack, Fabletics, Gatorade, Reign Total Body Fuel and Yukon Jack.
"Tough Mudder is all about teamwork, and we're excited to team up with several of the best brands in the world for 2022," said Tough Mudder CEO Giles Chater. "These partnerships not only help Mudders take on the course by fueling and equipping them for whatever challenges they might face, but also support their year-round adventures beyond our course & festival."
Bob's Red Mill – Official Snack Bar and Oats Cracker Partner
Bob's Red Mill provides participants with wholesome, on-the-go snack bars made from simple ingredients on the course and at the finish line, with cracker samples available at future events.
Craft – Official Performance Apparel, Accessories & Footwear Partner
Craft provides official performance apparel, accessories and footwear available for purchase onsite at Tough Mudder events and online. Craft's footwear includes the Tough Mudder MaxGrit shoe, which helps participants conquer the course with maximum grip and comfortable cushioned support.
Every Man Jack – Official Men's Grooming Partner
Every Man Jack is bringing their Naturally Derived and Outdoor Inspired body wash to the elevated Rinse Stations to get Mudder Nation clean after the course. Every Man Jack is continuing the fun with a beard contest in the village.
Fabletics – Official Activewear & Loungewear Partner
After conquering the course, participants can relax in style with co-branded Tough Mudder X Fabletics apparel available for purchase at Tough Mudder events and online. Fabletics also offers massage therapy guns for post-finish recovery and main stage contest prizing at Mudder Village.
Gatorade – Official Electrolyte Sports Drink Partner
Formulated for farther, Gatorade Endurance has 2x the sodium and 3x the potassium compared to traditional Gatorade, providing Mudders with an electrolyte blend on course and at the finish line of Tough Mudder events.
Reign Total Body Fuel – Official Energy Beverage
Reign Total Body Fuel helps you fuel, refresh, and recover with pre-event and post-event energy.. Reign Total Body Fuel's partnership with Tough Mudder features festival activities including full-can samplings of top flavors, free Tough Mudder X Reign neck gaiters, photo activations and contest prizing.
Yukon Jack – Official Whiskey Partner
Tough Mudder's official whiskey partner, Yukon Jack, provides participants with a 100 proof whiskey shot with every finisher drink. At every Tough Mudder event, you can grab Yukon Jack swag, participate in ax-throwing and contest prizing, and win games with special branded giveaways.
For more information about Tough Mudder partnerships and partnership opportunities, visit toughmudder.com/partnership-opportunities.
