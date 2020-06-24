BATTLE CREEK, Mich., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sometimes pulling together an elaborate meal is just out of the question. When dinnertime approaches and there's nothing in the fridge except a few basic ingredients, there's no better time to break out a box of Town House® crackers and create endless possibilities with your favorite dip … for dinner.
Inspired by inventive Americans who have mastered the art of making a meal out of "literally whatever we have because I just can't tonight," Town House crackers is adding another edible audible to your game by making "Dip for Dinner" official. Why Town House crackers? Recently hitting shelves of stores nationwide, Town House Dippers won't crack under the pressure of creating a full meal while standing out among your most robust, flavor-packed dip recipes. If you're going Mediterranean, the Town House Pita crackers add just the right crunch to each bite.
"These crackers are deliciously designed to stand up to the heartiest of dips" said Zach Wyer, Director of Brand Marketing, Kellogg's Crackers. "And with informal becoming the new normal, why not switch out that more formal meal with the fun option of dip for dinner? Whether you're eating a solo dinner on the couch or gathering around with others, you can skip the prep work of that intricate meal and dip into a relaxing night with minimal effort."
And to sweeten the deal, Town House is partnering with America's singing and dancing queen, Kristin Chenoweth, to create the perfect dip. New Town House Dippers inspired Kristin to share a dip so divalicous she can't keep it locked down. So, she's packed all her secret ingredients, including Town House Dippers, into her signature "Cheno-Worth It" Dip for Dinner Kit that'll take center stage in lucky fans' homes.
"It happens all the time – especially when I'm busy working on a project," said Kristin Chenoweth. "It's 6PM and I should be in the middle of prepping dinner, but instead I'm sitting in front of the TV thinking about how I can avoid all of the cooking and cleaning that comes along with a homemade meal. With the help of Town House crackers, you don't even need silverware! I can't wait to share my Dip for Dinner Kit with some of my lucky followers, and the recipe with everyone else!"
Beginning at 2PM ET on Tuesday, June 30, lucky fans living in New York City and Los Angeles will have a chance to get their hands on their own Town House Dip for Dinner Kit, with all of the ingredients to make Kristin Chenoweth's "Cheno-Worth It" dip. For a chance to win, check out Kristin Chenoweth on Instagram (@kchenoweth) and Twitter (@KChenoweth) and tell us what dinner-worthy dip you'd pair with new Town House Dippers using #DipForDinner and tagging @TownHouseUS on Twitter and @townhousecrackers on Instagram. For official rules click here.
For more information follow @TownHouseUS on Twitter, @townhousecrackers on Instagram and check out facebook.com/townhousecrackers. And don't forget, Town House Dippers and Pita crackers can be found at retailers nationwide.
About Kellogg Company
