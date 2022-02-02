CONCORD, N.C., Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trackhouse Entertainment Group Founder Justin Marks and entrepreneur Dana White today announced a marketing partnership formed to create growth for both entities and alignment on common initiatives in sports, entertainment and sponsorships.
White is president of UFC, the world's premier mixed martial arts organization, and Marks is a racing entrepreneur who founded Trackhouse Entertainment Group and its racing division Trackhouse Racing that began competition in 2021.
Trackhouse Racing will campaign two full-time NASCAR Cup Series cars in 2022 with drivers Ross Chastain and Daniel Suárez.
The first collaboration of this partnership was announced earlier today as White's Howler Head Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey will serve as primary sponsor of Chastain's Chevrolet Camaro in the Clash at the legendary Los Angeles Coliseum on Sunday.
"I love the vision that Justin Marks has for Trackhouse," said UFC President Dana White. "I'm excited to be a part of it and my two favorite things are fast cars and Howler Head. I'm so excited that we'll be making our first NASCAR appearance this weekend. This is an absolute badass car, and I can't wait to see it compete on the track at the Coliseum on Sunday."
NASCAR will open the 2022 season inside the Coliseum in one of the biggest shake-ups to its schedule in years. The annual exhibition, the Clash, held at Daytona International Speedway since 1979, previously served as the kickoff to competitive NASCAR racing and was held the week before the season-opening Daytona 500.
The 2022 race will be held two weeks before the Daytona 500. The race will be inside the stadium on a temporary, quarter-mile, asphalt track. The historic Coliseum is home of the University of Southern California football team and seats 77,500.
Fox will televise six hours from the Coliseum on Sunday beginning at 3 p.m. ET.
"Partnering with someone like Dana is what this Trackhouse mission is all about," said Marks who brought in entertainer Pitbull as a team partner last year as part of its off-track effort to expand the sport's fan base beyond its normal demographic.
"We want to transcend our sport, work with innovative minds and powerful brands, and Dana White, along with Howler Head and UFC exemplify that. Dana's influence, vision, and passion is inspiring and I'm looking forward to working with him on amplifying both our brands and hopefully along the way, learning from him as well."
Howler Head is the original banana-flavored super-premium Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey and is the official flavored whiskey partner of UFC. One of the fastest-growing whiskey brands in the world, Howler Head is now available in the United States and Canada, including popular online spirits delivery sites.
