PHOENIX, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 (1624 E. Broadway Road) in partnership with the HeroZona Foundation is excited to announce a series of events in celebration of the 102nd National Convention of the American Legion from Tuesday, August 24 through Monday, August 30.
"We are thrilled to put on vibrant events to celebrate our veterans throughout the week of the convention," says Alan "AP" Powell, chairman of AP & Associates -Strategic Alliances- Post 65 2nd Vice Commander - U.S. Army Desert-Storm Veteran and HeroZona Founding Chairman. "Community members are welcome to come out, have a great time and support the American Legion."
Celebrations include:
- Tuesday, August 24: All About Food LLC's Taco Tuesday.
- Wednesday, August 25: Legion Live's game night with dominos, billiards and card games from 7 to 11 p.m. with no cover charge. There will be food and drink specials offered to attendees.
- Friday, August 27: Sip & Smoke Summer Series, hosted by the Sons of the American Legion and Tap that Ash, from 8 p.m. to 12 a.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. and guests can enjoy cigar tastings and smooth jazz with DJ Jarvis. The event fee is a $5 donation. Members attend free.
- Saturday, August 28: 101.1 The Bounce and Mega 104.3 present New Jack City Radio's "Back to the Day" event from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. The event will be hosted by Rascal and feature special guests Dr Illmattic and DJ Outlaw. The event fee is a $10 donation. Members attend free.
- Sunday, August 29: Vaughn Willis & Ear Candy live at 8 p.m. Doors open at 7 p.m. The event fee is a $5 donation. Members attend free.
- Monday, August 30: Arizona Legionnaire and Former Legislative Director Matthew Shuman is hosting A Salute to Veterans Virtual Happy Hour with NASCAR Legend Michael Waltrip from 5 to 7 p.m. Attendees can enter to win an autographed photo of Michael Waltrip. There will be no cover charge for this event.
Raffle tickets will be sold at the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 throughout the week of the convention. The winners will be announced on September 2 and participants do not need to be present to win. Prizes include two Southwest Airlines round trip tickets and two Viking pool cues. Tickets are $5 each and proceeds benefit the Sons of American Legion & Auxiliary Unit's community programs and The Arizona Department of Veterans' Services military family relief fund.
All About Food LLC, a soul food restaurant located inside the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, will operate under special hours during the convention on August 26 through September 2: Monday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. A free shuttle services will be offered to and from Post 65 and Phoenix Convention Center from 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. To reserve shuttle services, contact Legionnaire Ronald Bolden, U.S. Army Vietnam Veteran, at 623-694-2481.
To learn about the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 and all its programs, visit twilliamspost65.org. For more information about the foundation's community program partnerships visit herozona.org or follow on Facebook.com/HeroZonaOrg.
About Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65
The Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65 is made up of 900 members, including the Sons of the American Legion, Auxiliaries and Legionnaires. The legion supports and hosts annual community programs for the South Phoenix community in partnership with the HeroZona Foundation. Community programs include Phoenix Tools 4 School, Thanksgiving Basket Giveaway, Holiday Bike Giveaways, Celebrating the Dream, Memorial Day Barbecue, Play It Forward, Veterans Reach to Teach and the Forgotten Heroes Breakfast. For more information about the Travis L. Williams American Legion Post 65, visit twilliamspost65.org.
About the HeroZona Foundation
The HeroZona Foundation is a non-profit organization that empowers Heroes in the community through entrepreneurship, employment, and education. The group works with veterans, first responders and those that bring social good to future generations and under-served communities. The foundation's mission is to create opportunities for the brave men and women who serve their country, and community, every day. For more information, please visit HeroZona.org.
