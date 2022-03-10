SYDNEY and NEW YORK, March 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Treasury Wine Estates, one the world's largest wine companies, has chosen Fluent Commerce's distributed Order Management System (OMS) to streamline stock management and enhance the online experience for customers shopping via its online brand stores.
Treasury Wine Estates' stable of 70+ brands sells in over 70 countries worldwide and includes global icons such as Penfolds, Wolf Blass, Wynns, Seppelt, Coldstream Hills and Lindeman's. The new Fluent Commerce OMS was integrated with Salesforce Commerce Cloud and within one week of going live, Treasury Wine Estates' Adelaide distribution hub was no longer systematically constrained by the number of orders it could ship and commenced same day shipping for the first time.
Partnering with global experts in Order Management consulting and implementation, Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company, Treasury Wines Estates now has a single view of global inventory and the ability to more efficiently fulfill online orders direct to the customer.
Paul Hicks, Head of Global DTC Operations & Business Development at Treasury Wine Estates, said: "The global pandemic has accelerated the shift to online shopping, and in so doing has increased expectations when it comes to consumer experience. With a portfolio comprising some of the world's great premium wine brands, it's critical for us to ensure that the experience of our online consumers lives up to the brand promise. We wanted a new system that would give us the bandwidth and flexibility to adapt to the changing environment and also assist us in providing a superior end-to-end experience for our consumers. This is why we chose Fluent Commerce."
Treasury Wine Estates is an ASX listed company with $2 billion + revenue. Headquartered in Melbourne, they employ 3000 people.
"The out of the box capability of Fluent Order Management has enabled us to deliver exactly what Treasury Wine Estates needed in record time, setting real delivery expectations and getting the world's best wines to their customers, fast. The teams worked together seamlessly and we look forward to enhancing the customer experience by the addition of more convenient features," said Doug Brochu, President at Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company.
Graham Jackson, CEO at Fluent Commerce, said: "Treasury Wine Estates is an iconic Australian company. We are very pleased they chose Fluent Commerce to help them deliver the world's best wines direct to their customers and we look forward to supporting them as they grow locally and internationally."
About Treasury Wines
Treasury Wine Estates (TWE) is one of the world's leading wine companies, listed on the Australian Securities Exchange. With a portfolio of outstanding wine brands, prized viticultural assets and world-class production facilities, the Company's commitment to delivering shareholder value is underpinned by its passion for crafting, marketing and selling quality wine for consumers. It achieves this through building sustainable partnerships with customers and other industry partners, globally. The business is led by a cultural code, which is set out in three DNA pillars – we bring our whole self, we are courageous and we deliver together. TWE's DNA is at the heart of every decision the Company makes and forms the foundation of the Company's value proposition: Thinkers. Makers. Doers. TWE employs approximately 3,000 talented people across four key regions, with wine sold in more than 70 countries around the world.
About Fluent Commerce
Fluent Commerce is a cloud software company focused on distributed order management for omnichannel retail. Fluent Order Management is a cloud native, fully managed and highly flexible cloud platform. It includes the essential components for unified, headless commerce: Distributed order management, in-store pick and pack, inventory & location management, customer service, fulfillment optimisation and reporting. This enables retailers and brands to enhance all their customer touchpoints whilst increasing their profit on every order. Fluent Commerce works with global and regional brands such as JD Sports, GrandVision, Aldo, L'Oréal and Ted Baker. For more information visit https://fluentcommerce.com.
About Bridge Solutions Group
Bridge Solutions Group, a Pivotree Company, is a global strategy and technology consultancy that specialises in order management and fulfillment. We partner with retailers, manufacturers, and distributors to help them improve their customer experience, increase inventory turns, and fulfil cross-channel orders efficiently and profitably. Founded in 2010, with offices in the USA, UK and India, Bridge Solutions Group's customers include some of the leading companies in the world.
