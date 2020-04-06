OAK BROOK, Ill., April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE: THS) (the "Company" or "TreeHouse") today announced that due to emerging public health impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the location of its 2020 annual meeting of stockholders (the "Annual Meeting") has been changed. The Annual Meeting will be held in virtual meeting format only, via live webcast. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting physically. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Thursday, April 30, 2020 at 9:00 a.m. Central Time.
Stockholders of record at the close of business on March 2, 2020, the record date, will be able to access the Annual Meeting webcast at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/THS2020 (the "Annual Meeting Website"). To be admitted to the webcast on the Annual Meeting Website, stockholders must enter the 16-digit control number found on their proxy card, voting instruction form or notice previously received by stockholders.
Stockholders may vote during the Annual Meeting by following the instructions available on the Annual Meeting Website.
The Company's proxy statement and Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2019 (the "Annual Report") are available on TreeHouse's website at www.treehousefoods.com.
TreeHouse urges its stockholders to vote and submit proxies in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials for the Annual Meeting.
