MISGAV, Israel and SINGAPORE, May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Trendlines Group Ltd. ("Trendlines") (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), is pleased to announce that its fund, Trendlines Agrifood Fund Pte. Ltd. ("the Fund"), has made its third investment, investing in Saturas Ltd. ("Saturas"), a company focused on precision irrigation management systems for agriculture. The Fund invested alongside investors Gefen Capital and Hubei Forbon Technology Co. Ltd., previous investors in the company.
Founded in 2013 in the Trendlines Group's Agrifood incubator, Saturas has developed an advanced decision support system for precision, automatic irrigation based on its miniature stem-water potential (SWP) sensor. In the same way as vital signs in the human body are measured directly from body tissues, so water stress is most accurately measured in the plant's tissues and is well-documented scientifically as the best indication of plants' water needs. Farmers can therefore plan timing and quantity of irrigation exactly. Precise irrigation influences water and energy conservation, as well as quantity and quality of fruit. With Saturas' system, farmers obtain continuous and reliable information, remotely from the field, without the need to make frequent trips to check the field manually. The commercialization-stage company has expanded sales and operations in the US through its active subsidiary in California, as well as in Europe, South America and China.
Trendlines Agrifood Fund CEO Nitza Kardish, PhD., commented, "One of the crucial goals of food production today is to increase crop yields without increasing inputs. Saturas offers farmers an accurate water measurement system, unparalleled in the market, that contributes significantly to achieving this important target. Saving water, a scarce resource worldwide, is of paramount importance, but accurate and timely irrigation produces higher quality yields, of no less importance to the farmers. We are delighted to be part of this innovative company which is so relevant to the needs of the agrifood world today."
Saturas CEO Anat Halgoa remarked, "We are extremely pleased to complete this investment stage despite the very uncertain times in the COVID-19 period. Following our commercial expansion in the US, Europe, South America and China, this investment enables further market and sales expansion, and development of our production capabilities. We are working to complete the full funding round by the end of the year."
About The Trendlines Group
Trendlines is an innovation commercialization company that invents, discovers, invests in, and incubates innovation-based medical and agrifood technologies to fulfill its mission to improve the human condition. As intensely hands-on investors, Trendlines is involved in all aspects of its portfolio companies from technology development to business building. Trendlines' shares are traded on the Singapore Stock Exchange (SGX: 42T) and in the United States as an American Depositary Receipt (ADR) on the OTCQX (OTCQX: TRNLY).
