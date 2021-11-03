NEW YORK, Nov. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Trentodoc is the most awarded Italian Classic Method sparkling wine receiving 72 medals - 22 gold and 50 silver medals - at the 2021 edition of The Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships (CSWWC), the prestigious international competition dedicated to sparkling wine. This year, wine producers from more than 19 different countries participated with 1,000 labels. Its Founder and President, Tom Stevenson comments, "Trentodoc never fails to amaze!"
A total of 26 sparkling wine producers, members of Istituto Trento Doc, received awards confirming the popularity of sparkling wine from the mountains on an Italian and international level, a real feather in the cap for the entire region of Trentino.
"Each year, the Champagne & Sparkling Wine World Championships is an important and well founded event that gives us the opportunity to test our Trentodoc sparkling wines with the best wines from all over the world. In 2021, once again, we can see a growth in the appreciation of our products, with 22 gold and 50 silver medals. We are extremely proud and delighted with this result and confident that it will continue to drive our members to towards continuous improvement in quality," comments Enrico Zanoni, President of Istituto Trento Doc.
Trentino is a land where viticulture is linked to the history and the mountains - 70% of the Trentino region is situated at an altitude of over 1,000 meters, of which 20% is over 2,000 meters, with 94 mountain peaks exceeding 3,000 meters. The mountains influence the climate and the life of vines, also in the lower areas of Trentino, with significant day/night temperature fluctuations, which are essential for grapes to reach the ideal level of acidity for producing Classic Method sparkling wines.
Trentodoc represents Trentino with its unique territory in terms of environmental conditions and climatic variety, and Wine Enthusiast has acknowledged this region as the best wine-producing area in the world, having awarded it the title of "Wine Region of the Year 2020".
Produced at altitudes of up to 900 meters above sea level, Trentodoc was the first Classic Method sparkling wine to obtain DOC status in Italy and among the first in the world. There are now 61 sparkling wine producers in Trentino, large and small wineries that are members of Istituto Trento Doc, with a total of 188 labels.
The Sparkling Wine Houses of Trentodoc:
Abate Nero
SILVER Abate Nero NV Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Pinot Noir (Rosé, 7g RS)
Altemasi
GOLD Altemasi 2017 Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6.3g RS)
GOLD Altemasi 2016 Blanc de Noir
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Pinot Noir (White, 5.6g RS)
GOLD Altemasi 2013 Graal Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 5g RS)
SILVER Altemasi 2017 Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5.9g RS)
SILVER Altemasi 2015 Pas Dosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir (White, 0.6g RS)
SILVER Altemasi 2013 Graal
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 5g RS)
Borgo dei Posseri
GOLD Borgo dei Posseri 2017 Tananai
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
50% Chardonnay, 50% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)
GOLD Borgo dei Posseri 2015 Tananai Zero
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
50% Chardonnay, 50% Pinot Noir (White, 2g RS)
Cantina d'Isera
SILVER Cantina d'Isera 2016 1907 Extra Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 1g RS)
Cantina Romanese
SILVER Cantina Romanese 2016 Romanese
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6.5g RS)
Cantina Sociale di Trento
GOLD Cantina Sociale di Trento NV Cuvée 600 Uno
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)
Cantine Ferrari
GOLD Ferrari NV Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)
GOLD Ferrari NV Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)
GOLD Ferrari NV Maximum Blanc de Blancs
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)
GOLD Ferrari NV Maximum Blanc de Blancs
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6g RS)
GOLD Ferrari NV Maximum Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
70% Pinot Noir, 30% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2015 Perlé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2015 Perlé Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay (Rosé, 4g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2014 Perlé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2012 Perlé Bianco
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 3g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2012 Perlé Nero
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Pinot Noir (White, 2.7g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2011 Perlé Bianco
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4g RS)
GOLD Ferrari 2008 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2015 Perlé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2015 Perlé Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
80% Pinot Noir, 20% Chardonnay (Rosé, 4g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2013 Perlé Bianco
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 3g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2012 Perlé Nero
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Pinot Noir (White, 2.7g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2012 Riserva Lunelli
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2.7g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2011 Perlé Bianco
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2007 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 1.5g RS)
SILVER Ferrari 2006 Giulio Ferrari Riserva del Fondatore
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 1.5g RS)
Cantine Monfort
SILVER Cantine Monfort NV Monfort Cuvée'85
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
90% Chardonnay, 10% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)
Cembra cantina di montagna
SILVER Cembra Cantina di Montagna NV Oro Rosso
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5.2g RS)
Cesarini Sforza Spumanti
SILVER Cesarini Sforza 2013 1673 Riserva
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2.3g RS)
SILVER Cesarini Sforza 2013 1673 Riserva
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2.3g RS)
SILVER Cesarini Sforza 2011 Aquila Reale
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2.5g RS)
Corvée
SILVER Corvée 2013 Opera Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5.5g RS)
Fondazione Edmund Mach
SILVER Mach 2016 Riserva del Fondatore
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 13.0%)
70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 5g RS)
Letrari
SILVER Letrari 2015 Dosaggio Zero Riserva
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
60% Chardonnay, 40% Pinot Noir (White, 0g RS)
Mas dei Chini
SILVER Maso dei Chini 2016 Inkino Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6.5g RS)
Maso Martis
GOLD Maso Martis 2014 Rosé Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
100% Pinot Noir (Rosé, 5g RS)
GOLD Maso Martis 2010 Madame Martis
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 13.4%)
70% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay, 5% Meunier (White, 7.2g RS)
SILVER Maso Martis 2016 Brut Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5 %)
70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)
SILVER Maso Martis 2016 Monsieur Martis
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.6%)
100% Meunier (Rosé, 5.3g RS)
Maso Poli
SILVER Maso Poli 2014 Riserva
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
80% Chardonnay, 20% Pinot Noir (White, 4g RS)
Moser
SILVER Moser NV 51.151
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 6.7g RS)
SILVER Moser 2014 Brut Nature
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 1.2g RS)
Pedrotti Spumanti
SILVER Pedrotti NV Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 8.3g RS)
Revì
GOLD Revì 2016 Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 13%)
75% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)
SILVER Revì 2015 Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (Jeroboam, 12.5 %)
75% Chardonnay, 25% Pinot Noir (White, 6g RS)
SILVER Revì 2015 Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 13%)
20% Chardonnay, 80% Pinot Noir (Rosé, 8g RS)
Rotaliana Cantina in Mezzolombardo
SILVER Rotaliana Cantina NV R
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4g RS)
Rotari
SILVER Rotari NV Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 8.2g RS)
SILVER Rotari NV Cuvee 28 Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 8.1g RS)
SILVER Rotari NV Cuvee 28 Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
70% Chardonnay, 30% Pinot Noir (Rosé, 8g RS)
SILVER Rotari NV Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
85% Pinot Noir, 15% Chardonnay (Rosé, 8.5g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2016 Brut Riserva Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 8.3g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2016 Brut Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
75% Pinot Noir, 25% Chardonnay (Rosé, 7.9g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2015 AlpeRegis Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
85% Pinot Noir, 15% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2015 AlpeRegis Rosé Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
85% Pinot Noir, 15% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2015 Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 7.6g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2015 Rosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
90% Pinot Noir, 10% Chardonnay (Rosé, 6.5g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2014 AlpeRegis Extra Brut Magnum
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (150cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4.4g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2014 AlpeRegis Extrabrut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4.2g RS)
SILVER Rotari 2014 AlpeRegis Pas Dosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 13%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2g RS)
Seiterre
SILVER Seiterre NV Maso Bianco
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 7.17g RS)
Simoncelli Armando
SILVER Simoncelli 2016 Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.7%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 5g RS)
Tenuta Maso Corno
SILVER Tenuta Maso Corno 2016 Giulio Larcher Pas Dosé
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 2.9g RS)
Villa Corniole
GOLD Villa Corniole 2017 Salísa Brut
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 4.6g RS)
SILVER Villa Corniole 2016 Salísa Zero
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.5 %)
100% Chardonnay (White, 0.3g RS)
Viticoltori In Avio
SILVER Viticoltori In Avio 2017 Sarnis
TrentoDOC, Trentino-Alto Adige, Italy (75cl, 12.4%)
100% Chardonnay (White, 9g RS)
About Trentodoc: Founded in 1984, the Trento Doc Institute promotes and safeguards the wines of Trentodoc, a denomination that now represents 61 sparkling wine producers from the Trentino region in northern Italy. Giulio Ferrari first began producing sparkling wine there in 1902 after visiting the Champagne region of France. The Trentodoc denomination was established in 1993 and is the first Italian DOC to produce only Classic Method sparkling wines. In 2007, the collective Trentodoc trademark was created, allowing the sparkling wines of Trentino designated as Trento D.O.C. to use it, thereby relaying the origin, connection with the territory, and excellence of Italy's unique sparkling wine.
About Colangelo & Partners: Colangelo & Partners is the leading fine wine and spirits integrated communications agency in the United States, sought after by top brands and industry players for the quality of their results, creativity, and return on investment. The professionals at Colangelo & Partners work with integrity and passion to influence how US audiences perceive their clients: Earning consistent, high-quality positive media coverage; organizing signature events; strategizing and executing standout digital campaigns; and implementing trade programs that strengthen relationships within the industry. Colangelo & Partners' clientele includes global, instantly-recognizable brands and passionate, up-and-coming vignerons and distillers; regional and national institutions; and technology and e-commerce companies innovating in the beverage alcohol sector.
Media Contact
Irene Graziotto, Colangelo & Partners, +1 646 624-2885, igraziotto@colangelopr.com
SOURCE Trentodoc