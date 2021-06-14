NEWARK, Del., June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Acker's two-day, three cellar auction, "The Trinity Collection," saw some of the year's most animated and energetic bidding in what has already been an exceptionally spirited season, as crazed collectors laid claim after claim for unparalleled offerings from Burgundy, Champagne and beyond. Led by an incredible selection of rarely seen vintage Champagne, as well as significant offerings of Dujac, Rousseau, and Domaine de la Romanee Conti, the auction achieved US$9.9 million in sales, with 99% of the lots sold, and 270 New World Records.
Burgundy dominated the Top Ten Lots of the auction, with three Jeroboams of 1990 DRC La Tache in original wood taking top prize and selling for $199,200, a New World Record. A deluge of Romanee Conti, Romanee Conti filled the second through fifth positions, as three magnums of 2009 DRC Romanee Conti in OWC took second prize, realizing $174,300, also a New World Record; six bottles each of 2009 and 2010 in banded OWCs tied in the third slot, fetching $124,500 apiece, and six bottles each of 2006 and 2014 in banded OWCs shared fifth place, bringing in $112,050 each. The sixth slot saw a new name, as six magnums of 1999 Armand Rousseau Chambertin in OCB sold for $105,825, a New World Record. Seventh place was shared by two tremendous lots, as six magnums of 2010 Comte Liger-Belair La Romanee in OWCs and six bottles of 1999 Henri Jayer Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux (originally purchased from the personal collection of Martine Saunier), realized $99,600 respectively, with the La Romanee achieving a New World Record. Rounding out the Top Ten in robust fashion was a three-way tie, including six bottles of 1996 H. Jayer Vosne Romanee Cros Parantoux (also previously from the personal collection of Martine Saunier), six magnums of 1982 Chateau Lafleur, the only Bordeaux to break into this lauded list, and one Jeroboam of 1971 DRC La Tache, all of which sold for $93,375 apiece.
One of the sale's highlights was the offering of one of the most important collections of mature Champagne in the world, featured in the catalogue with introductions by the world's foremost expert on the subject, Richard Juhlin. Salon stood out in high fashion, where one bottle of 1928 Salon Vintage Champagne Le Mesnil Nature realized $27,390 and three bottles of 1966 Salon Vintage Champagne Le Mesnil fetched $27,390 as well. The 1996 Salon also surged to $19,920; all of these prices for Salon achieved New World Records. From Krug, both historic and more recent releases saw strong interest, as New World Records were achieved by one magnum of 1955 Krug Vintage Champagne Private Cuvee, Extra Sec that sold for $9,960, one magnum of 1959 Krug Collection Vintage Champagne in OWC that fetched $17,430, and one magnum of 1985 Krug Vintage Champagne Clos du Mesnil in OWC, which brought in $14,940. Rare vintages of Louis Roederer Cristal surged over estimates, as three bottles of 1947 sold for $27,390 and 1 magnum of 1966 for $8,093, both New World Records. Other outstanding lots in this collection included six magnums of 1975 Pol Roger Vintage Champagne Cuvee Sir Winston Churchill at $19,920, twelve bottles of 1976 Taittinger Vintage Champagne Comtes de Champagne in OCB at $16,185, a record-setting two bottles of 1976 Dom Perignon Vintage Champagne P3 in OGBs at $9,960, and one bottle of 1921 Moet & Chandon Vintage Champagne Grand Vintage Collection that set a New World Record at $14,940.
New World Records were plentiful, led by 24 for Dujac, along with an impressive 17 for DRC, and 16 for Rousseau. Krug led the way for all Champagnes with 20 New World Records, followed by Moet and Dom Perignon with 17.
Louis Roederer and Pol Roger each achieved 14 New World Records, and Salon snuck into double digits as well with 10.
"No auction this season has been more exciting than the Trinity Collection," exclaimed Acker Chairman, John Kapon. "We hailed this as 'The Auction of the Year,' and buyers responded affirmatively! There was a fervor to the bidding in this sale that has been unmatched in this fabulously furious year. There were so many highlights that it is nearly impossible to do them justice in just one chart. While this is definitely the apex of this splendid season of auctions, we still have a couple more sales to go! We have just launched a fantastic day sale in Delaware on June 23rd, and we will have one more upcoming auction in Hong Kong on July 10th, which will set us up for what is sure to be a fantastic Fall season!"
The auction season continues for Acker with another "live online" auction in Delaware on June 23rd and returns to Hong Kong on July 10th. Acker is currently accepting wines for its Fall "live online" auctions, with weekly web auctions closing every week.
About Acker
Established in 1820, Acker is the oldest wine shop in America and the world's largest fine and rare wine auction house. Since third generation wine merchant John Kapon, Chairman of Acker, started the auction business in 1998, the house has gained worldwide recognition. Acker offers a vast array of services, including cellar consultations, a deep retail inventory of fine and rare wine for immediate sale, first class wine education amenities, and fine and rare wine auctions.
