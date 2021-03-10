PEMBROKE, N.C., March 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- North Carolina based sweet potato fry and frozen vegetable manufacturer, Trinity Frozen Foods, has achieved the highest standard of international quality management with its recent ISO certification.
"We have always been committed to making the highest quality, most natural and best tasting sweet potato fries in the World" said Cliff Harrison, Trinity's Pembroke Plant Manager. "We are very proud to have achieved the ISO certification which further validates our high-quality standards and our commitment to environmentally friendly practices."
Trinity is located at the center of the United States' largest sweet potato growing region, Eastern North Carolina, grows its own sweet potatoes in the rich dirt of North Carolina and partners with other award winning Global GAP certified growers in the region. Trinity's sweet potato fries can be found in cutting edge and quality focused restaurants and retailers both nationally and internationally.
"Our customers know how committed Trinity is to operating a sustainable, environmentally friendly company" said Tripp Lancaster, Trinity's Technical Manager. "Insuring consistent quality and food safety in all of Trinity's operations is key and having an internationally renowned certification body is comforting for our team, customers, suppliers and stakeholders."
About Trinity Frozen Foods, LLC (Trinity)
Trinity Frozen Foods was founded in Pembroke, NC in 2013 and added a sweet potato farming and packing operation located in Clinton, NC in 2018. Trinity produces sweet potato fries from sweet potatoes grown in North Carolina and shipped worldwide in both branded and private label packaging. For more information, visit http://www.trinityfrozenfoods.com.
About ISO 90012015
ISO 9001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The ISO 9001:2015 certification provides a model for companies of all types and sizes to use in building an effective quality management system. The standard is based on several quality management principles, including having a strong customer focus, involvement of high-level company management, an outlined process-based approach, and ongoing improvement of the aforementioned approach. For more information, visit http://www.iso.org.
About ISO 14001:2015
ISO 14001:2015 is a globally recognized quality management standard developed and published by the International Organization for Standardization (ISO). The ISO 14001:2015 certification maps out a framework for organizations to follow in setting up effective environmental management systems. This certification can provide assurance to company management and employees as well as external stakeholders that environmental impact is being measured and improved. For more information, visit http://www.iso.org.
About International Standards Organization (ISO)
ISO is an independent, non-governmental international organization with a membership of 165 national standards bodies. Through its members, it brings together experts to share knowledge and develop voluntary, consensus-based, market relevant International Standards that support innovation and provide solutions to global challenges. For more information, visit http://www.iso.org.
