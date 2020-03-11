WASHINGTON, March 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- True Aussie Beef & Lamb is taking its message on the road by hosting an exclusive pop-up restaurant through its concept T.A.B.L.E ("True Aussie Beef & Lamb Experience"). This pop-up is a one-of-a-kind sensorial dining event that will activate in cities across the U.S. and will feature the sights, sounds, and tastes of Australia, hosted by an in-market chef-partner. Dinner guests will enjoy a beautifully crafted and coursed dinner featuring Australian grass-fed beef and lamb designed by the local chef and inspired by their personal connection to these products.
T.A.B.L.E will showcase the Australian red meat industry and its commitment to becoming carbon neutral by 2030. They have already achieved a 56% reduction in absolute beef CO2e emissions from the Paris baseline year 2005 and are on track to achieve 50% renewable energy use on Australian farms by 2030.
T.A.B.L.E has previously been held in New York City during Climate Week 2019 and Las Vegas, with a larger immersive experience held in Washington, D.C. True Aussie Beef & Lamb now looks ahead to Miami, Boston, D.C., Denver, and Seattle, with dates and updated information available at its website: www.trueaussiebeefandlamb.com. This experience is open to media and food industry representatives, with tickets also available to the public.
"Our T.A.B.L.E dinners have become an integral part of our program here in the States. We partner with chefs who understand our products and values and who showcase their love of Australian lamb and grass-fed beef through their individualized menu development. This truly brings our story to life," said Catherine Golding, True Aussie Beef & Lamb North America Business Development Manager.
T.A.B.L.E's first stop will be on Sunday, March 15, and Monday, March 16, at EDGE Steakhouse & Bar at the Four Seasons in Miami, Florida, with Chef Aaron Brooks.
About True Aussie Beef & Lamb
At True Aussie Beef & Lamb, our goal is to help home cooks and food professionals in America achieve success with Australian beef and lamb. It starts with education about Australia's unique pasture-based production practices and how Aussie family farms contribute to delivering environmentally sustainable and high-quality products to the world. We get directly involved with culinary support, through product development and menu ideation. When Aussie meat hits the menu or the meat case, we are there with customized marketing support from resource support to full creative activations. All the while, our social media and consumer outreach help build a hunger for Aussie grass-fed beef and lamb.
