BALLYRAGGET, Ireland, June 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The 2021 Mindful Awards Program announced today that Truly Grass Fed Dairy, purveyor of natural cheese and butter products from more than 3,000 Irish farms, has been selected as the "Butter Product of the Year" winner. The Mindful Awards is an independent recognition platform highlighting conscious companies and products that mindfully make waves in the ever-expanding world of consumer-packaged goods.
Truly Grass Fed Dairy delivers delicious cheese and butter products made from dairy sourced from local farmers in the south east of Ireland that share their commitment to sustainability and animal welfare. Each of the 3,000 farms has an average of one cow for every two acres and is certified Animal Welfare Approved by A Greener World. The independent farm-certification program guarantees that animals are raised outdoors on pasture their entire lives, using truly sustainable, high welfare farming practices. Truly Grass Fed conducts independent farm audits every 18 months to measure compliance with best practices in animal welfare, sustainability, product quality, traceability, and soil and grass management.
"We are honored to accept this award for excellence as a nature-focused, conscious dairy company," said Conor O'Donovan, Senior Director of Market Development, Truly Grass Fed Dairy. "Animal welfare, environmental impact, and transparency are essential pillars of our brand. Our goal is to mindfully provide consumers with great-tasting products while continuing to improve our sustainability footprint now and into the future."
The mission of the Mindful Awards program is to honor conscious companies and products that do what's right for people and the planet. Recognizing the best in transparent, fair, natural, organic, sustainable, healthy and delicious products. This year's program attracted more than 1,500 nominations from companies all over the world. All nominations are evaluated by an independent panel of experts within the consumer-packaged goods industry, with the winning products and companies selected based on a variety of criteria, ranging from brand principles, environmental impact, health, taste and transparency.
"Truly Grass Fed Dairy is committed to product excellence, the highest levels of animal welfare and delivering a net-zero environmental impact," said Travis Grant, Managing Director, Mindful Awards. "From every aspect Truly Grass Fed Dairy truly exemplifies the type of company we value and want to recognize. We are proud to honor their commitment as this year's winner for 'Butter Product of the Year.'"
About Mindful Awards
The Mindful Awards organization is devoted to honoring mindful companies in the consumer-packaged goods industry that are setting the foundation for our future. The Mindful Awards are devoted to providing a forum for public recognition around the achievements in categories Food, Beverage and Snacks. Mindful Awards goal is to further expand recognition of mindful companies. For more information visit MindfulAwards.com.
