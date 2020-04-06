DUBLIN, April 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Tunisia Couscous Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Tunisia couscous market grew at a CAGR of around 5% in value terms during the historical period of 2014-2019. Looking forward, the market volume is expected to continue its strong growth during the forecast period.
Owing to the growing working population with hectic and stressful lifestyles; convenient and easy-to-cook food products, such as couscous, have gained increasing popularity in the region. Furthermore, the rapid consumer shift towards high-protein and low-calorie diet in Tunisia has further catalyzed the demand for couscous.
Additionally, couscous is convenient, affordable, and can be used in various traditional Tunisian recipes by mixing it with lamb meat, fish meat, or dry fruits, etc. Moreover, catalyzed by the rapid growth of the foodservice sector, along with the strengthening of retail channels in the country, the consumption of couscous is expected to rise in the coming years.
Key Questions Answered
- How has the Tunisia couscous market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the thickness?
- What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the SKUs?
- What is the breakup of the Tunisia couscous market based on the distribution channel?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the Tunisia couscous market?
- What is the structure of the Tunisia couscous market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the Tunisia couscous market?
- What is the market share of key players in the Tunisia couscous market?
- What is the market share of key brands in the Tunisia couscous market?
Key Topics Covered
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Tunisia Couscous Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Thickness
6.1 Fine Couscous
6.2 Medium Couscous
6.3 Thick Couscous
7 Market Breakup by SKUs
7.1 1 KG
7.2 5 KG
7.3 25 KG
7.4 Others
8 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
8.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
8.2 Convenience Stores
8.3 Independent Retailers
8.4 Online
8.5 Others
9 SWOT Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.2 Strengths
9.3 Weaknesses
9.4 Opportunities
9.5 Threats
10 Value Chain Analysis
10.1 Overview
10.2 Inbound Logistics
10.3 Operations
10.4 Outbound Logistics
10.5 Marketing and Sales
11 Prices Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
12.1 Overview
12.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
12.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
12.4 Degree of Competition
12.5 Threat of New Entrants
12.6 Threat of Substitutes
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Market Structure
13.2 Key Players Product Benchmarking
13.3 Key Players & Brands Market Share
13.4 Profiles of Key Players
13.4.1 L'Epi D'Or
13.4.1.1 Company Overview
13.4.1.2 Product Portfolio
13.4.1.3 SWOT Analysis
13.4.2 La Rose Blanche Group
13.4.3 La Socit des Industries Alimentaires Maghrbine (SIAM)
13.4.4 Medilife
13.4.5 Societe Les Industries Alimentaires Randa SA (SIA RANDA)
