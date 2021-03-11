MIAMI, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Extra Virgin Olive Oil Piro. was recently awarded the highest distinction in the prestigious international extra virgin olive oil guide Flos Olei (http://www.flosolei.com) considered the most respected authority in premium extra-virgin olive oils around the globe. The 2021 edition of Flos Olei, which covers 500 best extra-virgin olive oils from 54 countries on the ﬁve continents, listed the high antioxidant extra virgin olive oil Piro. as "Best of" the category blended, medium-fruity, extra virgin olive oil.
"In three years we have received 17 international awards"- explain Piro.'s producers Daniele Lepori and Romain Piro. "In 2020, our premium brand Olio Piro. has won gold medals at the New York, Tokyo, London and Dubai competitions. These awards have made us understand that our products are much loved abroad".
Piro. is produced in South West Tuscany, on the volcanic soil of Monte Amiata, in the uncontaminated region of Maremma. Created in 2018, the premium blend Piro has received numerous international awards, conquering the palates of the most famous judges and olive oil sommeliers around the world. "In this complicated and difficult year, adds Daniele winning this award at Flos Olei fills us with joy. We are passionate about quality, and this award crowns a lot of efforts."
Extra Virgin Olive Oil Piro, Harvest 2020 Taster's Notes:
Piro.'s aroma is redolent of fresh herbs followed by the scent of green almond. On the palate, notes of grass and tomato leaf with hints of black pepper.
"This year, our very talented producers crafted a magnificent, robust oil, both complex and balanced"- Marie-Charlotte Piro, Piro.'s distributor.
Due to its exceptional phenolic content, Piro. is perfectly adapted for cooking at medium and medium/high temperatures, and for poaching and roasting, as recently featured and chosen by the Wall Street Journal as the best cooking olive oil. Piro. also is widely appreciated as a finishing oil on soups and stews, grilled vegetables, meats and fish, and crudités Piro. is imported fresh from Tuscany; each bottle is best before 18 months after harvest date, which is always handwritten on each bottle.
About Piro.
Produced by Romain Piro and Daniele Lepori at the award winning oil mill Anteata Frantoio of Montegiovi, in the municipality of Castel del Piano, Piro. is a premium 100% Italian blend coming from the 2,000 Olivastra Seggianese trees of Podere Anteata and from other local tree varieties including Leccino, Moraiolo and Frantoiano.
