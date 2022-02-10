MIAMI, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- A team of scientists from the Italian National Research Council have collaborated with Piro. to create a new filtration system unique in its kind known as double chamber lenticular filter. This exclusive process begins after the traditional Pieralisi bi-phase centrifugation and filtering systems are utilized, adding an additional step when other producers usually conclude their milling process. Piro. is filtered a second time in an oxygen-deprived environment using gentle pressurisation.
"The additional filtering is very labor intensive and time consuming, but the results are simply unbelievable, with flavors, density and fragrances reaching unprecedented levels", says Romain Piro, Director of Production.
This exclusive process results in a filtration at molecular level, resulting in virtually no organic residue in the freshly filtered extra virgin olive oil. Piro.'s producers intent is to create a premium oil that will remain optimal for longer.
"it well known that premium olive oils are no longer at their peak of quality after 9 to 10 months from harvest time. To the contrary, Piro. remains optimal for well over a year after harvest and we are comfortable presenting our oil in its prime all the way through the end of the year, and after", says Marie-Charlotte Piro, Olio Piro. CEO
Explore the unique production process and with video tour of Piro. and its team by downloading the video segment "Piro. an olive oil legend in the making" at https://olio-piro.com/pages/about-olio-piro. Additional press materials are available at http://olio-piro.com/pages/electronic-press-kit
"The 2021 Piro. is delicious and accomplishes something that is very difficult, it is an elegant, harmonious robust oil. With a very fresh fruity aroma, the oil dances in the mouth with a long pungent finish that includes the pleasant bitterness. It is an oil such as Piro. that is the testimony for filtering" as stated by Roberta Klugman, fmr. Executive Director at the American Institute of Wine & Food.
The world Extra Virgin Olive Oil guide Flos Olei, which references the 500 best olive oil producers in the world has not missed the groundbreaking progress of the Piro. production and has increased their score by a rare jump of 3 points from last year, now at 96 points in its 2022 edition. This latest recognition from FlosOlei solidifies Piro.'s strong hold on the rankings in the premium olive oil market.
"Being recognized by Marco Orregia as one of the top robust Extra Virgin Olive Oil in the world after only 4 years of presence in the guide FLOS OLEI is a tremendous honor for us and gives us hope that we have now perfected one of the most unique Extra Virgin Olive Oil ever made" says Daniele Lepori, Piro's Master Miller.
Unlike other premium oil olives that are usually reserved for finishing, and because of its exceptional phenolic content, Piro. is perfectly adapted for cooking at medium and medium/high temperatures, and for poaching and roasting, as recently noted by The Wall Street Journal which included it in its the best cooking olive oil feature.
Since its inception in 2018, Piro. has won 17 international awards, including platinum award at the health claim competition of the London IOOC, gold medals in New York, as well in Tokyo, London and Dubai competitions.
Piro. is a premium 100% Italian blend coming from the 2,000 Olivastra Seggianese trees of Podere Anteata of Montegiovi, GR and from other local olive tree varieties including Leccino, Moraiolo and Frantoiano.
Visit https://olio-piro.com for more information.
Tasting samples available upon request by email to mcpiro@olio-piro.com
Media Contact
Matthew Hege, MHCPCollab, 305 801 4729, matth@mhcpcolab.com
SOURCE PIRO