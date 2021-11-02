NEENAH, Wis., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee has crafted the perfect first drink for the holidays with the most festive flavors of the season in its limited-edition Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack.
"After last year's overwhelming response to Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte, we took inspiration from the holidays' most recognizable and festive flavors to spark innovation for our winter seasonals," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5 Rebel Hard Coffee. "Every flavor in the Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack emulates holiday moments from relaxing with a hot cup of cocoa with marshmallows after a cold day of sledding, to the familiar aroma of cinnamon in the kitchen after baking cookies, and of course the classic holiday tradition of eggnog, there is something for everyone.
The easy-to-drink and unique flavors in the Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack include:
- Peppermint Mocha Hard Latte: A delicious blend of cool and refreshing peppermint and rich mocha latte for the perfect holiday season drink.
- Eggnog Hard Latte: A modern twist on a holiday classic - a sweet, creamy, and festive blend with notes of seasonal spice and rum.
- Marshmallow Mocha Hard Latte: An adult version of "hot chocolate with marshmallows," our cold version is rich in chocolate flavor paired with creamy and light marshmallow notes.
- Cinnamon Sugar Cookie Hard Latte: Takes the best treat of the holidays, Grandma's cinnamon sugar cookies, and combines them with Twelve5's Rebel's famous hard coffee latte.
The Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack will be in stores in early November in an 11-ounce slim can variety 8-pack and Peppermint Mocha and Eggnog will be available in 4-packs. These flavorful coffeehouse beverages with a barroom kick are made with 100% Arabica coffee, natural ingredients and are malt-based with a 5% ABV.
In addition to the festive flavored hard latte lineup, Twelve5's Rebel is launching its "The Perfect First Drink for the Holidays" sweepstakes Nov. 1- Jan. 25, 2022. Consumers can share their favorite coffee-inspired holiday cocktail recipes for a chance to win prizes including a $1000 prepaid gift card toward a holiday shopping spree, $1000 prepaid gift card to throw an epic New Year's Eve bash and a Big Game Watch Party Package including a $1000 prepaid gift card.
Twelve5's Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack will be available in over 47 states. To find Twelve5's Winter Wonderland Hard Latte variety pack or individual flavor 4-packs near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find.
Those interested in entering "The Perfect First Drink for the Holidays" sweepstakes can visit http://www.winwithrebel.com. Follow Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for winner announcements, recipes and inspiration.
About Twelve5 Beverage Company
Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.
NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C. (excluding WV), age 21+. Void where prohibited. Starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 11/01/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 01/24/22. Each prize awarded as a $1,000 prepaid card. Total ARV of all prizes: $3,000. Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules and Entry Periods visit http://www.winwithrebel.com. Sponsor: Twelve5 Beverage Company, LLC, 590 Enterprise Dr., Neenah, WI 54956.
