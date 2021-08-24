NEENAH, Wis., Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Twevle5's Rebel Hard Coffee National Hard Coffee Day Sweepstakes returns, bigger and better than ever before, August 23 - October 17, awarding one grand prize winner an adventure like no other with an all-expense paid trip to Costa Rica.
The grand prize Costa Rica trip includes round-trip airfare to San Jose, five days/four nights first-class hotel accommodations, $2000 spending money and more. In addition to this grand prize, Twelve5's Rebel is sponsoring additional prizes such as At-Home Coffee and Cocktail packages comprised of a coffee bar cart, coffee machine, coffee for a year, coffee mugs, mixologist set and more. Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is again renaming National Coffee Day (Wednesday, September 29) to National "Hard" Coffee Day to add to the excitement.
"We are thrilled to kick off our second year of the National Hard Coffee Day Sweepstakes with a bigger splash than ever before," said Michael Sargent, senior brand manager, Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee. "There is no better way to celebrate the momentum and growth of Twelve5's Rebel in the hard coffee category than by awarding our consumers with bigger and better experiences and prizes."
Also returning this fall is consumer-fan-favorite Twelve5's Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte - boasting a unique blend of pumpkin and warm spice that delivers a delightfully warm and refreshing hard coffee. This popular seasonal is brewed with natural ingredients and 100% Arabica coffee. From pumpkin carving to campfires or summersaulting into a pile of leaves – Twelve5's Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte is the perfect first drink for fall nights or any outdoor activity.
Limited Edition, Seasonal Twelve5's Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte
- Coffeehouse pumpkin spice flavor
- 100% Arabica Coffee
- Craft brewed malt beverage
- 5% ABV
- Notes of coffee followed by a "warm and spicy" pumpkin finish
Twelve5's Rebel Pumpkin Spice Hard Latte is currently available in over 45 states. The product can be purchased as cases, four-packs, and singles and is available now through October 31. To find this and Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee's new and truly tempting products near you, visit the store locator at rebelhardcoffee.com/find.
Those interested in entering the National Hard Coffee Day Sweepstakes, visit http://www.winwithrebel.com. Follow Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee on Facebook and Instagram for winner announcements, recipes and inspiration.
About Twelve5 Beverage Company
Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee is produced by Twelve5 Beverage Company, the founders of the hard coffee category. Twelve5 Beverage Company was founded in 2018 with a focus on pioneering innovative products that meet the needs of changing consumer preferences. The launch of Twelve5's Rebel Hard Coffee in August 2020 marked an opportunity to expand Twelve5 Beverage Company's products to a new audience. For more information, visit rebelhardcoffee.com.
*NO PURCHASE OR PAYMENT NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN. Open to legal residents of the 50 U.S./D.C., age 21+. Void outside the 50 U.S./D.C. and where prohibited. Sweepstakes starts at 12:00:01 AM ET on 08/23/21; ends at 11:59:59 PM ET on 10/17/21. Total ARV of all prizes: $11,575. Odds of winning will depend on the total number of eligible entries received. For full Official Rules, available on 08/23/21, visit http://www.winwithrebel.com. Sponsor: Twelve5 Beverage Company, LLC 590 Enterprise Dr., Neenah, WI. 54956.
